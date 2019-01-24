I've been waiting for Kylie Jenner to drop her latest beauty launch for days now, but honestly, it feels like years. What can I say, I'm always eagerly awaiting the next new thing in beauty, and Jenner rarely disappoints! She's always coming out with new, unique collections, but this time around, I have to admit she really threw me for a loop. During her collection reveal, I quickly noticed that some of Kylie Cosmetics' Valentine's Day Lip Kit shades names Reference Taylor Swift songs, and I need answers, like, right now.

Jenner started teasing the new V-Day collection a few days ago, and while the theme was, of course, all about love, it was also seemingly all about her, and I mean that in a good way. She blessed us with campaign shots of her wearing not one, but two different red wigs, and she positively slayed. So, when I saw she had posted to her Instagram Story this morning, I knew the reveal was finally upon us.

Kylie began by opening up a pale pink case bearing a glittery red "KYLIE," and revealed some of my favorite packaging to date. The designs feature red lingerie doodles and "To" and "From" areas, insinuating I might possibly give these products as Valentines to others instead of hoarding them all for myself. LOL, as if.

Then, it came time to reveal the three new Valentine lip sets:

She began with "The Forever Set," and at first, I was like, cute name:

And then, she revealed the shades, and I couldn't believe my eyes:

Is Kylie Jenner, sister to Kim Kardashian, who is the wife of Kanye West, a Swiftie? If you don't know, it just so happens that "Forever & Always" and "The Story Of Us" are both popular Taylor Swift songs, the former from her album Fearless and the latter from Speak Now. I'm not joking when I say this is the first thing that came to mind when I saw these shades. Does Taylor know? Did she ask to be included in this narrative?

What does this truly mean? Kim K did mention that she and Swift had moved past their beef on a recent episode of Andy Cohen's showWatch What Happens Live, but I strongly doubt the first step in their blossoming friendship was to collab with Kylie on some Lip Kits. (But hey, anything could happen.)

I tried to go to straight to the source for deets, but she failed to respond to even my best investigative journalism efforts. I literally did all that I could:

What's more, "Forever & Always" and "The Story Of Us" are both songs about breakups, not happy relationships! Not exactly fitting for a Valentine-themed collection, are they? To be clear, none of the other products in the line are named after Swift's greatest hits, even though I personally feel that she should've saved these names for the red Lip Kit, as nobody rocks a bold red like T-Swizzle.

That said, the swatches are lovely, especially the glittery gloss:

I can't even imagine what Taylor would think about this whole situation.

Am I overthinking this? Did Jenner once jam to these songs as a teen, and not even realize she was recycling their titles for her latest lippies? Kendall and Kylie did used to be fans, and even created music videos to Swift's songs in their spare time.

The Taylor Swift connection wasn't lost on Twitter, either:

Let's all try to stay calm while we wait for an update. Either Swift or Jenner will surely address this pivotal moment soon, I'm sure of it! And low-key, I'll definitely be buying The Forever Set now, so perhaps this is all just one big marketing scheme. However, I choose to believe that it's Jenner revealing herself as a true T-Swift fan, and that's the story I'm sticking with. Thank you for coming to my TED Talk.