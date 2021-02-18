Kristin Cavallari's Zodiac Sign Makes Her A Headstrong Partner

Since her days as the queen bee of Laguna Beach, Kristin Cavallari has proven herself to be a total boss who doesn't let anyone stand in her way. That's why it shouldn't come as a surprise to you that Kristin Cavallari's zodiac sign is Capricorn, seeing as Caps are some of the biggest bosses around. (I mean, who else but a Capricorn could launch a jewelry line and star in a reality show while raising three kids under the age of five?) Born on Jan. 5, Cavallari is known for her drive and her discipline, and like most Caps, she always wants to be in the driver's seat.

When you date a Capricorn, it's pretty much a given that their work always comes first. Capricorn queen Cavallari even initially refused to meet her future husband, Jay Cutler, because she didn't want a relationship to get in the way of her career. Back in 2009, Cavallari's publicist told her the NFL star wanted to fly her out to Chicago for a date, and since she was in the middle of filming The Hills, she turned him down. For Caps, it's always work first, play later, and that's def true of the Very Cavallari star.

Those born between Dec. 22 and Jan. 19 always recognize their worth, and they expect their partner to do the same. In fact, it seems as though one of the major points of contention in Cavallari's relationship with Cutler was him not taking her work seriously enough. As she explained in her 2016 book, Balancing in Heels, she even called off their (first) engagement in July 2011 for that reason. "A few things needed to change, and I knew the only way Jay would see how serious I was, was if I ended the relationship," she wrote, later adding that Cutler "envisioned himself being the sole breadwinner and his wife staying at home." Yeah, no. That's not how Caps roll.

Though realism always trumps idealism for this earth sign, Caps are also notoriously stubborn. The goats of the zodiac strive to find someone with whom they can build a life, and sometimes, they hold onto relationships for longer than they should simply because they hate to admit defeat. "We tried really, really hard for years and years. It was the hardest decision I've ever made," Cavallari explained to People following her April 2020 divorce from Cutler. Letting go isn't easy for these folks, so when they date, they usually do so with the intention of finding a forever partner.

Capricorns put up a brave front, but it's important to remember that they have feelings, too. "I have a lot of sides to my personality," Cavallari explained to The Washington Post in August 2018, "and what you see on The Hills is a strong, independent woman, which I am. But I also have a sensitive side that I don't show too much." They may not care too much about the opinions of others, but deep down, Caps tend to be more vulnerable and touchy than they let on.

Though life with this earth sign doesn't tend to be a wild adventure, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone more dependable than a Capricorn. Anyone lucky enough to date Cavallari will likely get a partner who fights for their beliefs and fights even harder to make their relationship thrive.