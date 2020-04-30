Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler's Zodiac Signs Make Their Split More Confusing

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have decided to part ways after nearly 10 years together, and no, I'm not handling it well. Over the course of their decade-long relationship, the couple has welcomed three kids, celebrated six wedding anniversaries, and starred alongside each other in three seasons of Very Cavallari — but TBH, it seems like their relationship has been rocky for a while. What makes the split complicated (besides Cavallari's claims of "inappropriate marital conduct") is the fact that Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's zodiac signs should make them an ideal match. Apparently, astrological compatibility wasn't enough to keep these two together.

Cavallari was born on Jan. 5, which makes her an ambitious, no-nonsense Capricorn. Cutler's birthday falls on April 29, making him a persistent and practical Taurus. While a Taurus-Capricorn pairing has a reputation for being a bit... um, routine (read: boring), these two tend to form a rock solid partnership together. Both signs are known for their drive, their desire for security, and their aversion to spontaneity, which isn't all that surprising, considering they're both earth signs. The only problem: Taureans are known for being a bit lazy and indulgent, while energetic Caps have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to idleness.

Ever since her Laguna Beach days, Cavallari has been giving off major Cappy vibes. I mean, who else but a Capricorn would decide to launch a jewelry line and a reality show with three kids under the age of five? The reality TV star is driven AF, and she initially refused to meet her future husband because she didn't want a relationship to get in the way of her career. Back in 2009, Cavallari's publicist told her the NFL star wanted to fly her out to Chicago for a date, and since she was in the middle of filming The Hills, she turned him down. For Caps, it's always work first, play later.

It seems as though one of the major points of contention in her relationship with Cutler was him not taking her work seriously enough. Though multiple sources reported that Cutler was the one to call off their (first) engagement in July 2011, Cavallari later claimed in her 2016 book, Balancing in Heels, that she was the one to end things. "A few things needed to change, and I knew the only way Jay would see how serious I was, was if I ended the relationship," she wrote, later adding that Cutler "envisioned himself being the sole breadwinner and his wife staying at home." Sorry, bud, but Capricorns live to get that bread.

Though Taureans — like Capricorns — are high achievers, they tend to move at a slower pace than their fellow earth sign. Caps are renowned for their work ethic, whereas Taureans like to stop and smell the roses... and then maybe watch Netflix for six hours. In 2017, after Cutler retired for a second and final time from the NFL, he struggled to find ways to keep himself occupied, and Cavallari didn't exactly hide her irritation. Let's not forget the iconic first episode of Very Cavallari, when Cavallari suggested Cutler get a job or hobby in retirement and he replied in this very Taurus way: "I'm not really looking to do a lot of work right now. I'm looking to do the exact opposite of that." TBF, spending 12 seasons in the NFL probably does warrant a little break.

Sometimes, when people are too similar, they can end up butting heads, and that may be the case for this Taurus and Capricorn. While they both value family, honesty, and ambition, these signs are also notoriously stubborn. There's a reason why Cavallari didn't follow Cutler to Miami when he signed with the Dolphins, after all: She wasn't willing to uproot her life for his career again. They might have shared a common goal at one point, but it seems as though this Taurus-Cap pairing just wasn't written in the stars.