Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard's Body Language At The 2019 Golden Globes Will Surprise You

According to both Brown and Wood, this playful picture was a bit curtailed by their body positioning and facial expressions, so it's hard to say exactly what's going on here. It looks like Shepard is trying to imitate Bell's stance. On the surface it may read silly, but upon further inspection, both experts saw something more.

"She looks a little worried, he looks a bit angry," says Brown. "And they're both standing with their hands on their hips, not a loving embrace."

This could just be Bell trying to pull off a killer smize. Similar to my fourth grade school picture, maybe they were going for funny and fierce, and accidentally ended up looking like they were ready for a major clap back. Either way, it's always important to remember that celebrities are normal people who probably don't always feel like posing for pictures for hours.

Despite their red carpet body language, there's need to fret, y'all. Bell verbally confirmed at the Golden Globes that her relationship is a happy one. "Rumors aren't really anything," she told Us Weekly, referring to allegations made by Julie Andrew's granddaughter Kayti Edwardsthat Shepard had cheated on Bell two years into their relationship. "We have a happy marriage and if people don't want to believe it, that's their problem."

That said, it's hard to know exactly what's going on between any couple purely from posed pictures taken in a high-pressure situation. At the end of the day they're still bosses, and if anything, props to them for keeping it real.