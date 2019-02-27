When one of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters changes up their hair—or makeup, nails, style, et cetera, let's be real—the entire world knows about it. And as of late, same goes with their mom. Kris Jenner's bob haircut is already blowing up today's fashion and beauty sphere, which should really come as no surprise seeing as the self-coined Momager is also a veritable influencer herself. She's got 25.2 million followers on Instagram, wears designer like it was her job, and was recently featured in Architectural Digest alongside her daughter, Kylie Jenner. But unlike her kids, Jenner typically sticks to her signature black pixie cut, so when she opts for something off-script, word gets way out.

Officially called the "boss pixie," Jenner's standard hairstyle features side-swept fringe parted off-center, shorter layers in the back, and longer piece-y sections on top. It's sleek, easy, and definitely makes her look every part the HBIC that she is, and when something is working (and looking!) that good, there's really no reason to change it. Unless, that is, for some shock factor.

Last year, Jenner shut down Instagram when she posted a photo of herself in a blonde wig cut in a similar style of her signature pixie. "January 2nd back at work here we go!!! Makeup: @makeupbyariel Hair: @chrisappleton1#MotherDaughterTuesday#happynewyear2018," she captioned the photo. The shade was a similarly icy blonde to the one daughter Kim Kardashian was rocking at the time, while Kylie and Khloe Kardashian have also played with the super bright hue. Maybe that's what she meant by her first hashtag on the post?

And in January of this year, Jenner drew comparisons to her daughter, Kim Kardashian, once again when she posted a photo sporting a topknot and curtain bangs. "Today’s Sunday glam! Hair: @andrewfitzsimons Makeup:@etienneortega#ittakesavillage," the caption read. It's the first time I could remember seeing Jenner with any style that references long hair (even if it was swept up into a bun) and I've got to say, she rocked it as well.

Today's new style is a far cry from both of Jenner's previous pixie deviations and was captured on the Instagram story of her makeup artist, Ash K Holm. Taken from behind-the-scenes at a photoshoot, the snap shows Jenner rocking (and I truly mean rocking) a shaggy, choppy bob with eyebrow-grazing fringe. "Today with the Queen," wrote Holm on the story, also tagging Jenners' longtime stylist, Jorge Serrano, who was likely to thank for the new 'do.

Wearing a camel coat, black top, plaid knee-high boots, and Louis Vuitton bag, Jenner looks extremely sleek, chic, and like just about the coolest mom to ever walk the planet. Her new hair style is totally on trend as well, seeing as celebrities with the likes of Ciara and Elsie Fisher have gone for similarly short crops as of late. They're easy to style, easy to care for, and easy to love—why not go for a bob?

Jenner is bringing a whole new connotation to the term "hair cut"—soon it's what everyone will be asking for.