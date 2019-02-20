It's honestly ridiculous how often I play the whole do I, don't I game when it comes to getting a bob or lob. "It'll be so easy to style!" "But I love braids!" "It'll be healthier!" Facepalm. But after seeing photos of Elsie Fisher's new short haircut, which looks all kinds of cool and sleek and yes, healthy, I'm that much closer to making the decision of going for the crop. The actress, who is the breakout star of 2018's incredible coming of age film, Eighth Grade, looks incredible with her new style and has me convinced that booking an appointment at my salon stat is definitely the right move. Spring is almost here, so why not get a fresh new cut to coincide with the season?

In Eighth Grade, Fisher plays Kayla, an introverted 13-year-old navigating the last week of middle school before heading off to high school. The movie highlights all of the very real and at times cringe-worthy awkwardness of that period of adolescence while also highlighting the impact of social media and the internet on Gen Z youth. It's funny, it's relatable, and it'll make your heart go out to Fisher's character—it's a total must-see if films like Lady Bird or Boyhood piqued your interest. On Monday, it won the award for Best Original Screenplay at the 2019 Writers' Guild Awards (it was the brainchild of writer Bo Burnham), and while the storyline is undeniably magical on its own, Fisher is what truly makes it shine.

I say all of this because Fisher is going to be big. Really big. The kind of big that's deserving of articles detailing her favorite books or causes she's involved with or her latest haircut.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In her role as Kayla, the actress' hair is long, one length, and naturally wavy. It remained that way until two days ago, when Fisher stepped out onto the red carpet at the Writers' Guild Awards and debuted her blunt new lob, as sculpted by celebrity hairstylist, Bobby Eliot. Parted deeply to one side and styled with sleek waves, the lob looks equal parts effortless and glam and fits Fischer's style perfectly. "Just gave this beauty @elsiekfisher a chic new haircut! ⭐️✨, " Eliot captioned a post on Instagram featuring the new cut.

Aside from the sheer chicness of the style, its healthy sheen is also worth mentioning. My hair is about the length that Fisher's used to be and while her longer style was definitely shinier and less scraggly than my poor strands, there's no better therapy for hair than a substantial cut.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fisher paired the fresh style with a gingham co-ord, Mickey Mouse tee, and patent black boots. Her look is a far cry from what other stars wore on the red carpet (John Krasinsky and Emily Blunt wore matching tuxedos, for example), which is what makes it so dang cool. A 15-year-old starlet forgoing a fancy gown and wearing something down-to-earth, daring, and full of personality? Yes, please—Hollywood needs more of that!