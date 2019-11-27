Take your eyes off the brand-new The Artist & Muse collection for just one moment to peep KKW Beauty's Black Friday Sale. I promise, it's worth it! Kim Kardashian West's beauty brand is popular enough that new products sell out on a regular basis, and as a result, they don't often go on sale. That said, Kardashian is giving us a Black Friday deal worth indulging in — don't forget to treat yourself to a KKW Fragrance and some SKIMS while you're at it!

What started as a couple of highlight and contour sticks has grown into a massive beauty brand, and KKW Beauty is a force to be reckoned with in the world of makeup. The latest collection, a second collaboration with Kim's BFF and makeup artist extraordinaire Mario Dedivanovic, dropped just a week before Thanksgiving and fans quickly snatched it up, but it's not the only thing the brand wants them to get excited about this holiday season. To celebrate Black Friday, KKW Beauty is offering 30% off sitewide, starting at 12p.m. ET on Nov. 28. Some exclusions apply, but they've yet to be announced, so here's a few great picks to keep in mind for when the sale starts.

I'm high-key hoping the brand's newest collab with Dedivanovic will be on sale, because The Artist & Muse Eyeshadow Palette ($45, KKW Beauty) is simply stunning:

That said, I'm just as eager to snag the Matte Smoke Eyeshadow Palette ($45, KKW Beauty) and pair it with some loose glitter for a grungy New Years Eve eye:

If you're more into body products, now's your chance to try the Instagram-breaking Skin Perfecting Body Shimmer ($35, KKW Beauty):

PSA: You do NOT need to wait until the summer to show off your glow! Slather this baby on your shoulders and décolletage and rock an off-the-shoulder sweater or a low-cut blazer. Holiday party attire, sorted.

Of course, true Kim K fans will want to stock up on the Nude Crème Lipsticks ($18, KKW Beauty):

But if you're more into the brand's collabs, the KKW x Winnie Highlighter Duo ($26, KKW Beauty) is the move:

The big sale wraps up on Dec. 2 at 11:59p.m. ET, so shop it while you can and rock your KKW Beauty goodies all season long.