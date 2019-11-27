When Kylie Jenner debuted her second beauty line, Kylie Skin, earlier this year, I knew right then and there to expect a good sale come November. Can you believe Kylie Skin's very first Black Friday sale is upon us? In just a matter of months the brand has grown almost as popular as Kylie Cosmetics, and fans will no doubt go wild at the chance to snag these pretty pink products for less. You can't spell generous without Jenner (phonetically, that is), and Kylie made sure her brand's first big sale was a good one.

Since it debuted back in May 2019, Kylie Skin has grown from a handful of skincare basics to include body care, travel minis, and so much more. If Jenner knows one thing for sure, it's how to expand, and she wasted no time growing Kylie Skin into a business almost as big as its older sister brand, Kylie Cosmetics. Just as the latter always has a huge Black Friday sale, I knew Kylie Skin would likely follow suit, and lo and behold, news of the sale is officially upon us. From Nov. 28 at 5p.m. PT through Nov. 30 at 11:59p.m. PT, Kylie Skin shoppers can get 20% off sitewide, and because all Kylie Skin Sets will be restocked, that means everything will be available.

Oh, and that includes the new Kylie Skin x APL Slides. Swoon:

If you're not sure what to snag, consider the Vanilla Milk Toner ($22, Kylie Skin), a fan favorite by far:

Another great pick is the gentle Foaming Face Wash ($24, Kylie Skin):

If you're looking to treat yourself to a kit, the replenishing Face & Lip Mask Bundle ($56, Kylie Skin) is a great option for winter:

And speaking of winter, don't think the Summer Body Bundle ($82, Kylie Skin) isn't a great trio of products for year-round use!

And considering you should be wearing sunscreen year-round, too, you might as well snag the Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen Oil ($32, Kylie Skin):

Shout out to Jenner for blessing us with the chance to save big on these great skincare picks! Black Friday can't come soon enough.

Did you know that you can find Black Friday & Cyber Monday coupons at the Bustle Coupons page? Bustle Coupons is a service provided by Groupon in collaboration with BDG Media, Inc. Each time you use a coupon or promo code from Bustle Coupons to make a purchase, Groupon and BDG Media, Inc. earn a small commission. This article was created independently from Bustle's sales department.