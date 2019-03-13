I can honestly say I never gave a damn about hair clips until I started following celeb stylist Justine Marjan on Instagram. Suddenly, the hair accessories I had previously deemed childish now seemed edgy, chic, and absolutely necessary, and I ordered a few right away. Since then, my collection of clips has grown, and now that the Kitsch x Justine Marjan's "Boss Vibes" Collection, the long-awaited follow-up to their original collaboration, has arrived, it's safe to say I'll soon be adding a few new gems to my lineup.

When Marjan collaborated with Kitsch on their original collection, the highlight of the drop was a group of rhinestone clips shaped in cheeky words like "Damn" and "Drippin." Instantly, the accessories took over Instagram. And then fashion week. And then every cool spot imaginable, from New York City to Los Angeles — for real, I couldn't hit up a happy hour without seeing some impeccably dressed girl with a "Feelings" clip pulling back her strands. Needless to say, the collection was a hit, which is why a round two was highly anticipated. With a few other brands copying the collection's signature word-bearing clips, Marjan and Kitsch had to reclaim their rightful place as innovators of the trend, and now that I've seen the new drop, I can't get over how they managed to improve upon what I felt were already-perfect pieces.

The "Boss Vibes" Collection features some new word-shaped clips, but in a thicker, gothic-style font, with even more sparkle:

In the "Boss Vibes" drop, there are three gorgeous word clips to obsess over, including the BO$$ Rhinestone Bobby Pin ($29, mykitsch.com), the ICON Rhinestone Bobby Pin ($29, mykitsch.com), and the VIBES Rhinestone Bobby Pin ($29, mykitsch.com). Each is done with hematite plating and features glitzy pave rhinestones. Swoon.

BO$$ Rhinestone Bobby Pin $29 Kitsch Buy Now

ICON Rhinestone Bobby Pin $29 Kitsch Buy Now

VIBES Rhinestone Bobby Pin $29 Kitsch Buy Now

In addition to the word clips, there are a variety of barrettes and bobby pins, too. The 12pc Classic Rhinestone Bobby Pins ($49, mykitsch.com) are ideal for anyone who likes some glitz but isn't looking to let their hair do the talking with a word clip, while the XL Rhinestone Snap Clip in Hematite ($29, mykitsch.com) is a major statement all on it's own. The 2-Pc Medium Rhinestone Snap Clips in Hematite ($29, mykitsch.com) is a nice, slightly smaller option that comes with two barrettes, and the tiniest Mini Rhinestone Snap Clips in Hematite ($12, mykitsch.com) are already sold out, so fingers crossed they restock soon.

12pc Classic Rhinestone Bobby Pins $49 Kitsch Buy Now

XL Rhinestone Snap Clip in Hematite $29 Kitsch Buy Now

2-Pc Medium Rhinestone Snap Clips in Hematite $29 Kitsch Buy Now

Mini Rhinestone Snap Clips in Hematite $12 Kitsch Buy Now

If you need some ideas regarding how to rock these bad boys, Marjan's Instagram is loaded with styling inspo:

She even shows how great the clips look when you mix and match from her first and latest collections. They look so good together:

This will most definitely be me after buying everything in the collection, FYI:

Just when I thought it couldn't get any better than the original Kitsch X Justine drop, the "Boss Vibes" Collection went and proved me wrong. If you're looking to serve some boss vibes of your own and need to amp up your hairstyle game to do so, I highly suggest checking out the Kitsch site to snag these accessories before the rest sell out. Once you get them, we can absolutely do our hair together and take some Instagram pics to show them off.