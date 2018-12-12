Do you remember that childhood song, "The Song That Never Ends" from the show Lamb Chop? Well, lately, I've literally had the breakout that never ends as the pimples just keep going on and on, my friends. But I'm the only person to blame, as I haven't been taking care of my skin quite like I should be... meaning, I've slept in my makeup a lot more than I care to admit recently. For me, one night of sleeping in my makeup usually ends in at least one pimple. So you can imagine my surprise when I heard that Kim Kardashian sleeps in her makeup... like a lot.

That's right. Kim K, the ultimate queen of skincare, makeup, all around glamor, admitted to Busy Phillips on Busy's late-night talk show, Busy Tonight, that she sleeps in her makeup quite often. "Have you ever slept with your makeup on?” Busy asked the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, to which Kim replied, “Oh, all the time.” I'm not kidding when I tell you that my mind is blown, and my pores are clogged just thinking about this. (Still love you, though, Kim.)

Kim added that her reason for doing so is valiant, honestly: She's trying to squeeze another day for that makeup look to see the light. “Like even if I can’t have glam the next day, I’ll sleep perfectly and maybe I’ll redo my skin, but I try to salvage it for two days,” she shared.

I mean, on one hand, I do get it. The mom of three has cameras in her face literally all of the time. If she's not filming KUWTK, then she's having her picture taken by paparazzi, or you know, snapping a selfie for some sort of Instagram or KKW Beauty promotion, so obviously, she wants to keep a beat face as often as possible. Also, come on, we all do it sometimes.

But on the other hand, it's important to remember that, even if you have the best dermatologist in the world on speed dial (which I'm sure Kim K does), you're still not immune to the immediate and lasting effects sleeping in your makeup all the time can have.

Talking to Byrdie, Dr. Sue Ann Wee, of Schweiger Dermatology Group in NYC, shared that sleeping in your makeup can lead to quite a number of skin concerns, including premature aging, clogged pores, acne, dry skin, and inflammation. "First, makeup can trap dirt and environmental pollutants inside the skin, and this type of environmental stress can result in increased free radicals which can cause DNA mutations, collagen degradation, and, over time, can result in premature aging," said Dr. Wee.

No, the world won't end if you sleep in your makeup once in a while, But tired as you may be at the end of a long day, it is important to take some time to wipe off your makeup, so the negative effects of sleeping in it don't catch up to you.