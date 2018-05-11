If Kanye West's recent behavior has had you so stressed you can't even look at Twitter in fear that he'll have posted another Tweet talking about how slavery was "a choice" or declaring Donald Trump his bestie, you are not alone. As you know, Kim Kardashian happens to be married to the controversial rapper, and their political views don't exactly align, if you know what I mean. Actually, Kim Kardashian blames Kanye West for her grey hair.

And by grey hair, I mean her one grey hair that just appeared on her head after West's string of controversial statements.

Anyone who has an internet connection knows that West blew up social media when he showed up at the TMZ headquarters on a whim on May 1 and declared that 400 years of slavery sounded "like a choice." West has been receiving some (totally appropriate) flack for his comments. Elite Daily reached out to West's team for comment on the reports but did not hear back by the time of publication.

In a new video of Kardashian's appearance on Live! With Kelly And Ryan, the reality star was asked how her husband is doing in the aftermath of the controversy, and she tried to keep things positive.

"He’s doing really good,” she shared. “He’s in Wyoming recording, he has a couple of albums coming out so he’s just focused on that.”

But then, the brutally honest star got candid and admitted that West's erratic behavior has definitely stressed her out. After all, he reportedly didn't even give her a heads up about the already infamous interview, according to Us Weekly. Elite Daily reached out to West's team for comment on the reports but did not hear back by the time of publication.

“I will say he gave me my first grey hair this week," she added, in a moment of honesty. "And I am blaming that on him."

You're not alone, girl! I think I can safely say that at least a million first grey hairs sprung up in the past few weeks on heads of fans who literally do not know how to deal with West's newly-expressed views on politics and basic history.

When West went on his initial Twitter tirade about being besties with President Donald Trump on April 25, Kardashian literally called him up to demand he clarify that he didn't agree with all of Trump's controversial and divisive policies.

But, obviously, West's clarification was little comfort to his fans who felt betrayed by their idol supporting a president with divisive policies like Donald Trump, and they came for him on Twitter.

Kardashian quickly went from trolling West's tirade to defending him, blasting people on Twitter for suggesting he was having a mental breakdown for simply expressing his opinions on the social media platform.

Kardashian made her support for Hillary Clinton pretty clear during the presidential election when she tweeted, "#STRAIGHTUP I'M WITH HER" on Sept. 24, 2016.

But despite their opposing viewpoints, and West giving Kardashian her first grey hair, there are no hard feelings. "He’s doing really good!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said on Live! With Kelly and Ryan.

In the end, it looks like Kardashian will always support West's free thought.

"He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America?" she wrote on Twitter on April 25 about the whole situation. "Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair. He’s actually out of the sunken place when he’s being himself which is very expressive."

Fair enough. Looks like we have many, many Kanye West-induced grey hairs in our future. Next time I look in the mirror is probably going to be a little like this: