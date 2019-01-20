As the Kardashian-Jenner sisters' families have grown, their social media accounts have change and shifted to include more hubby, partner, and baby pics. Two of the newest, tiniest additions to the famous family, True Thompson and Stormi Webster, have been recently making lots of appearances on Khloé and Kylie's social media accounts featuring the mom and daughter duos on vacation, wearing matching outfits, or hanging out poolside. A recent example of this adorable family documentation is Khloé Kardashian's video of True Thompson laughing and playing with her mom, and it's too sweet to miss.

On Sunday, Jan. 20, the youngest Kardashian sister took to Instagram to post a video of her and True playing. At the beginning of the video, True starts giggling and crawling on a plush, white carpet and a laughing KoKo pulls her back saying, "No that's my phone!" True giggles even more, and Khloé pulls her back again and again, the giggles intensifying each time her mom foils her plan to grab the phone. Eventually, True grabs the phone and Khloé's followers get to see the most adorable close-up of the nine-month old, still giggling and grinning ear-to-ear.

But don't take my word for it, you have to see this sweet moment yourself. Aptly captioned, "The ultimate sound," the video is almost guaranteed to make you smile.

The video is just one of many recent examples of Khloé showing off her mini-me on social media. On Jan. 17, the reality TV star shared a post with True decked out in all pink, sitting in the sink, and surrounded by her mom's makeup. She captioned the post, "My little Becca Bff approves of mommies and aunties collab with @beccacosmetics," and added, "True’s Makeup tutorial will be uploaded shortly ok calm down, I’m just kidding about the tutorial guys." On Jan. 7, Khloé posted another adorable Instagram photo where she and her baby were wearing matching periwinkle outfits. She posted another matching outfit photo around Christmas, when the two wore sparkly white tops and tutus to celebrate the season.

Khloé's not alone in her matching outfit obsession. On Friday, Jan. 18, Kylie posted an Instagram photo featuring herself, her daughter, Stormi Webster, and her best friend Jordyn Woods, all wearing matching neon green swim suits. Back in December, Kylie and Stormi wore matching sparkly silver outfits that brought new meaning to the term "bedazzle." Kim has also been known to match with her kids, specifically her eldest daughter North West. Back in October, the duo rocked matching neon outfits in New York City.

While I am so here for a matching mother-daughter look, you can't forget the semi-twinning moment that Rob Kardashian shared to Twitter on Jan. 19. The quiet one of the family took to the social media site to share a photo of his daughter, Dream Kardashian. The two-year-old was decked out in a Gucci tracksuit and fur coat as she gave a full-faced smile to the camera, revealing her adorable likeness to her father.

Between that face, True's infectious giggle, and Stormi's ability to rock a neon suit, it's clear that Kar-Jenner clan knows how to have fun with their little ones. Now, let's just hope they keep posting the adorable moments, like True's giggle sessions, to Instagram for all the fans of the krew to enjoy, too.