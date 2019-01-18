Do you remember that time when you were just about to turn one and your family took you on a vacation that was literally fit for a princess? Of course you don't, because you're not Stormi Webster and your mom isn't Kylie Jenner. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and beauty mogul decided to celebrate her daughter's upcoming birthday by taking her on a trip to paradise and, while I'm officially jealous, the photos that she's posting on social media are still everything. The one that totally takes the (birthday) cake though is a photo of Kylie Jenner and Stormi in matching bathing suits, because it is giving me all of the like-mother-like-daughter feels. I am emotional, y'all.

I find it beyond hard to believe that it was almost one year ago when we as a nation finally found out that Kylie Jenner had given birth to a baby girl, and that all of our speculation was somewhat justified. She took to Instagram on Feb. 4 to let all of her fans know the news, and apologized for keeping everyone in the dark about it. She announced that pregnancy was a journey that she "chose not to do in front of the world," and said that she welcomed her daughter on Feb. 1.

This honestly takes me back.

So now, let's fast forward to 2019, where Stormi's first birthday is literally just weeks away. Can you even believe it?!

To celebrate, Jenner took Stormi on an absurdly incredible-looking vacation, and if you don't believe me, then maybe her Instagram posts below will do the talking:

Jenner's first post was captioned, "let the birthday adventures begin," and showed little Stormi's footprints in some pretty perfect sand:

Cannot take the cuteness right now.

Next, look at that crystal clear ocean. Look at those palm trees. Look at that pool.

JUST LOOK AT IT, GUYS.

Are you jealous yet? You're lying if you say you're not.

And looking at Kylie's fashionable straw hat with a jaw-dropping sunset behind her will give you some serious FOMO vibes:

But all of it — literally all of it — pales in comparison to the photo Jenner posted of her holding Stormi in some sort of glorious-looking outdoor shower in matching lime green bathing suits.

Jenner captioned the photo, "let's get away," and used the lime green heart emoji, because of course she would:

It's almost... too precious, if I'm being honest.

In another post, she and Stormi are being entertained by Jenner's friend, who is also in a matching lime green bathing suit:

This picture made me think that it was Jenner's friend who was serving as Jenner's Instagram husband for the trip, but then who the hell took this photo? You there, Travis?!

Of course, no Kardashian vacation would be complete without a mirror selfie:

This undisclosed location looks bougie AF, so I'm sort of hoping Jenner will reveal the deets of the trip after she's back home so that I can dream of traveling to that same hotel (where one night reservations absolutely cost more than everything that I have in my bank account). Don't let your dreams be dreams, people.

Here's to wishing Stormi the very best birthday a one-year-old can have!