I don't want to make this about me, but my pride and joy just took her first steps and it's kind of a big deal. True Thompson, aka my soul sister, universe counterpoint, and biggest role model, is cruising around her mansion and I'm so proud of her. Khloé Kardashian's video of True taking her first steps makes me feel like I just took my own first steps. It really is wild watching a child grow up in front of your eyes even though they're across the country, have never met you, probably will never meet you, and don't even know you're out here existing and cheering them on. Being famous from day one is weird like that.

True Thompson turned one year old on April 12, and fans have adored watching the newest addition to the famous family shine. Based on the hundreds of videos, pictures, and Keeping Up With The Kardashian cameos we've seen from the little one, it's fair to say she's the smiliest, happiest, most chill little girl out there. Objectively speaking, True seems to be unbothered and unfazed by all the noise, which, good for her, because there is always a bunch of drama surrounding her family. While KUWTK fans are closely following her parents' dynamic, obsessing over what her grandmother Kris Jenner is scheming, so-on-and-so-forth, True has been busy getting her sea legs. I mean — uh — just, like, regular legs.

On the weekend of April 28, True's mom, Khloé, shared some incredible videos of True walking across a room. As someone who has never had a kid of their own, I think it's sometimes subjective what we consider "first steps." I know babies do this thing called "cruising" where they physically stand up but hang on to furniture to walk around. In KoKo's videos, this is not the case. True struts across the floor with both of her hands in the air a few times. Her mom enthusiastically cheers her on, exclaiming, "Come here! Yay, mama!"

Look at this champ go:

Here are some more screenshots of her crossing an even larger patch of carpet.

Instagram/Khloé Kardashian

Instagram/Khloé Kardashian

Get it, girl.

Let's be real, the girl's mom is a fitness fiend and her father is a literal professional athlete. I wouldn't be surprised if True's next trick involved backflips in her diaper. She'll probably be able to perform perfect grapevines before she knows how to talk. I just so hope Khloé gets it on camera.

True taking her first steps is a great opening act for the impending new baby the Kardashian/Jenners are waiting for. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are preparing to welcome their fourth child, a boy, presumably any day now. This means True will officially be revoked from her youngest-Kardashian-baby title and become a big cousin, too. Kardashian/Jenner babies Chicago West, 1, Stormi Webster, 1, and True Thompson, 1, are holding down the kids' table right now while their older siblings and cousins Dream Kardashian, 2, Saint West, 3, Reign Disick, 4, North West, 5, Penelope Disick, 6, and Mason Disick, 9, run the "big kids" show.

Whatever. I assume True doesn't care where she falls in the family tree. She's just out here doing her own thing, walking across rooms, being the best. Congrats, babe!