Taking a big group photo for their annual family Christmas card is a tradition for the Kardashians. The famous siblings have been doing it ever since they were kids, and now that they have their own families, their children have become part of it as well. On Wednesday, Dec. 16, Khloé Kardashian took a trip down memory lane by sharing an old photo of her family from the early '90s. After all this time, she never noticed it had a huge spelling mistake in the caption. You need to see Khloé Kardashian's throwback Christmas card for yourself because the slip up was hilarious.

It all started when the popular, nostalgic Instagram account @90sanxiety shared one of the Kardashians' old Christmas cards that had Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Rob, and their late dad Robert Kardashian on the cover. Each year, the family coordinates their outfits to fit a certain theme, and it seems that year the concept was formal, black clothing. The sisters wore strapless black dresses, while the guys had black suits. "Merry Christmas! The Kardashian Family Robert, Kourtney, Kimberly, Kholé and Robert," the card read.

Somehow, the photo made its way to Khloé, who re-shared it on her IG Story. The thing that caught her eye was the misspelling of her name. If you didn't catch it, her name was spelled "Kholé" on the card, not Khloé.

"Wait!! @90sanxiety just pointed out the typo in my name!!! So rude! The disrespect of it all lol," Khloé wrote.

Although the family Christmas card is tradition for the Kardashians, fans aren't sure whether they'll get a 2020 version due to COVID-19.

On Dec. 6, Khloé announced her family canceled their annual Christmas party, explaining, "The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must."

Fans shouldn't give up hope, however. It's possible the Kardashian sisters will share photos of their individual families like they've been doing in recent years. If the family has quarantined, it's also likely they could still meet up.

Whatever happens, fans still have years' worth of Kardashian Christmas cards to reminisce over.