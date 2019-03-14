Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick have always been tight. They showed us that throughout all of the seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and even more so in Season 15 when Disick was the one to make Kim Kardashian understand why Khloé was being a little distant from her. In a new, but not surprising, move, Disick posted a photo of Kardashian to his Instagram on March 13 calling her his #WCW, and Khloé Kardashian's reaction to Scott Disick calling her his woman crush is a sweet moment between the in-laws. (I still call them in-laws even though he and Kourtney were never married and are no longer together... is that weird?)

Disick took to his Instagram on Wednesday, March 13, to give a shoutout to his longtime pal. He posted a photo of a look Kardashian rocked in Las Vegas recently where she looked hella glam. She's wearing a white and beige, fishnet-looking jumpsuit with a pink fanny pack in the photo. Honestly, she's working it. If I wore that outfit, I would expect my friends to post pictures of me in it.

And that's exactly what Disick did. "Been waiting all week to post this #wcw," he captioned the post. According to Entertainment Tonight, Kardashian responded to the photo positively.

"Hahaha!! I love you Scott!!" she commented.

The other comments on the post are pretty torn over thinking this is cute and supportive, and thinking it's weird that Disick posted a #WCW of his kids' aunt. I'm taking this as a show of support from Disick to Kardashian, however. This doesn't need to be weird, people. Let's not make it that way.

Kardashian and Disick remained tight after his and Kourtney Kardashian's split. He's still very much part of the Kardashian family and show because, let's be real, what would Keeping Up With The Kardashians be without Scott Disick?

That's all to say that because of their close friendship, Disick was a natural person to help Kim Kardashian get some clarity when Tristan Thompson put Khloé through their first cheating scandal.

After Khloé went back to Calabasas after giving birth to True, she and Thompson were trying to work things out in their relationship. (In case you somehow forgot, Thompson reportedly cheated on Kardashian just days before she gave birth to their daughter.) Kim had a particularly hard time adjusting to the fact that Khloé was committed to staying with Thompson, and it made her stay in fierce protection mode for a while. She asked Disick for some advice, knowing that he'd have good insight about Koko.

"I feel like Khloé is living a full double life," Kardashian said. "She's in town and I just haven't seen her. I just feel like Tristan's here and she's so nervous for him and I to see each other. I feel like I just get into this protection mode where I just, like, go into, like, worst case scenario."

Disick responded, "Yeah, I think everybody wants to be protective of their family. But I think sometimes, when people get too caught up, when it's, like, a negative protection, everybody feels kind of, like, attacked. Now your sister's in Calabasas, flew home, and doesn't want to see you. So it's like, what did you solve?"

Seems like the advice resonated with Kim, because Kardashian and Thompson resolved their beef for the sake of Khloé not long after.

It's good to see that in the middle of all of this relationship chaos that is the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods fiasco, Scott Disick is still being a hella supportive friend to Khloé Kardashian.