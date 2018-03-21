Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy Photo Shoot Is So Beautiful & I Can't Take It
Everyone who isn't Khloé Kardashian can take a freaking hike. I have no purpose for you. The super pregnant mother-to-be has been serving her fans fierce baby-mama glam ever since she confirmed her pregnancy in December of 2017. Her latest Instagram post does NOT disappoint. While we've seen many photos of her sweet baby bump, Khloé Kardashian's pregnancy photo shoot is the most stunning she's looked yet. Oh, and P.S. She's wearing lingerie.
I was there. You were there. We were all there when Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, delivered the happy news about their baby-to-be. Just before Christmas, Kardashian posted a sweet black-and-white image of her baby bump and Thompson's hands for the whole world to see.
The caption on the announcement read,
Here's that pregnancy photo shoot:
And here's Kardashian's latest pregnancy photo shoot:
Hello? Is this 1-800-GODDESS? Because I am looking to be saved right now.
This photo is truly magical, and Kardashian looks more serene and stoic than ever. It's also nice to see her revel in her pregnancy, considering all eyes were on her sisters' and their growing families for a little bit there.
You guys might recall Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently welcomed their third child, Chicago, and Kylie Jenner just delivered her first baby, Stormi, in early February. It's truly been a Kardashian marathon of baby showers and nursery decorating. Now that Khloé is headed into her final weeks of pregnancy, fans are beginning to see the Kardashian Baby Boom finish line.
In fact, sources say Kardashian officially headed to her and Thompson's Cleveland home to prepare for the baby's arrival. An insider told People magazine,
The source added,
Ugh, I CAN'T WAIT EITHER!
Hello? Is this 1-800-GODDESS, again? Can you please put me on speed dial when the baby arrives?
Thanks. Godess bless.
