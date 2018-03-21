Everyone who isn't Khloé Kardashian can take a freaking hike. I have no purpose for you. The super pregnant mother-to-be has been serving her fans fierce baby-mama glam ever since she confirmed her pregnancy in December of 2017. Her latest Instagram post does NOT disappoint. While we've seen many photos of her sweet baby bump, Khloé Kardashian's pregnancy photo shoot is the most stunning she's looked yet. Oh, and P.S. She's wearing lingerie.

I was there. You were there. We were all there when Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, delivered the happy news about their baby-to-be. Just before Christmas, Kardashian posted a sweet black-and-white image of her baby bump and Thompson's hands for the whole world to see.

The caption on the announcement read,

My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us. Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life!

Here's that pregnancy photo shoot:

And here's Kardashian's latest pregnancy photo shoot:

Hello? Is this 1-800-GODDESS? Because I am looking to be saved right now.

This photo is truly magical, and Kardashian looks more serene and stoic than ever. It's also nice to see her revel in her pregnancy, considering all eyes were on her sisters' and their growing families for a little bit there.

You guys might recall Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently welcomed their third child, Chicago, and Kylie Jenner just delivered her first baby, Stormi, in early February. It's truly been a Kardashian marathon of baby showers and nursery decorating. Now that Khloé is headed into her final weeks of pregnancy, fans are beginning to see the Kardashian Baby Boom finish line.

In fact, sources say Kardashian officially headed to her and Thompson's Cleveland home to prepare for the baby's arrival. An insider told People magazine,

Khloé is in Cleveland and plans to stay there until the baby is born. She is too far along to fly back and forth. She is doing great and seems very happy every day.

The source added,

Her family is flying to Cleveland when it’s baby time. Khloe especially wants Kris there for the birth. [Khloé] is a bit nervous about the birth, but mostly excited. She is taking it easy in Cleveland, getting everything ready and she can’t wait to meet her baby girl.

Ugh, I CAN'T WAIT EITHER!

Hello? Is this 1-800-GODDESS, again? Can you please put me on speed dial when the baby arrives?

Thanks. Godess bless.

