Some Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans think the sisters are slowly morphing into each other while others might argue those Kris Jenner genes just run deep. Something about their features, mannerisms, and facial symmetry make it easy to confuse all of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters, but as of late, Khloé and Kylie could be interchangeable. Khloe Kardashian's new selfie looks so much like Kylie Jenner and it has her fans sounding off in the comments section.

If you follow Koko, you might have noticed she's made some stylistic changes to her look. Though her older sisters tend to favor deep bronzer and dark locks, Khloé has recently dyed her hair platinum blonde. Even though she still has her signature, long, fierce fingernails, she's really favoring a softer vibe. (You guys might remember a time when she was really into outrageous statement outfits, which was also, like, so much fun.)

Anyhoo, on Jan. 16, Khloé posted an understated black and white selfie. In it, she's leaning back on a bed, hair tousled, arm up, eyes smizing. Khloé captioned the photo, "Great Morning! Great vibes!!" While some commenters matched her enthusiasm, others were simply doing a double-take. People were like, "Wait a second... is that Kylie?"

TBH, I didn't see it right away, but now that you mention it...

I mean, I get it. Her blonde hair, pouty lips, and fluttery eyelashes are all extremely reminiscent of the Kylie Cosmetics mogul.

For funsies, here's a little side-by-side action for ya.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner & Instagram/Khloé Kardashian

Sister-sister, amirite?

At first glance, it's hard to tell who is who. Khloé's commenters posted thoughts like, "Kylie is dat u," "Hi Kylie," and my favorite, "@kyliejenner."

One person wrote, "I swear Khloé and Kylie are looking more and more alike."

Another chimed in, "Never noticed the resemblance between you and Kylie until now!" Another wrote, "You and Kylie are twins!!"

Mainly, people just left kissy faces, but you guys get the idea.

According to Khloé and her sisters, it sounds like Kylie is the sister to be these days, anyway. By that I mean, the three oldest girls Kourt, Keeks, and Koko stopped by Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live clubhouse in mid-January where they revealed who their mom's favorite daughter is. I'll give you five guesses...

The answer is Kylie Jenner.

When asked the question, Khloé answer without hesitation. She said, "Kimberly 10 years ago. Kylie now."

Kourtney added, "and these are facts."

Jokingly, the family and KUWTK fans say that's because Kylie is making Kris the most money with her cosmetics empire. After all, Kylie was named Forbes' youngest self-made billionaire.

Of course, Kris will tell you that she loves all of her children equally, but I'm starting to think that's just because she can't tell them apart. One of the best parts about being able to watch this family evolve on TV is seeing all of their own children grow up and how deep those gorgeous genes really reach.

No matter how you look at it (or them) they're one stunning family.