Parents aren’t supposed to have favorite children, right? Well, that’s not the case when it comes to Kris Jenner. In a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian revealed that they think their mom does have a favorite! So, who is Kris Jenner’s favorite child? According to her daughters, it depends on who’s the most successful at the moment.

When the question was posed to the sisters, it was Khloé who spoke up first. "Kimberly 10 years ago," she said before her sisters joined her to say, "Kylie now."

"And these are facts," Kourtney chimed in afterward.

So, why is Kylie Jenner the current favorite? It might have something to do with the fact that her cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics, is doing really well. So well, in fact, that it’s almost a billion-dollar company. Back in July 2018, Forbes did an in-depth feature on Kylie and how she “built a $900 million fortune in less than three years.”

That would make any mom proud, wouldn’t it? According to the Forbes article, Kris actually handles some things on the business end of Kylie Cosmetics for which she receives a 10% management fee. It’s a fee that she apparently collects from all her kids when they’re working.

But it’s likely not the fee that makes Kylie the favorite. It’s probably the fact that Kylie has been really smart about her business moves over the last few years. To be honest, it wouldn’t be surprising if Kris genuinely admired her daughter’s business savvy as it’s a trait she has herself.

When recalling the early days of Kylie Cosmetics for Forbes, Kylie revealed that she put up her own money and wanted to work with her mom on the project.

"I said, 'I'm ready to put up my own money. I don't want to do it with anyone else,'” she explained.

So, that’s a huge boost for a proud mom as well! But let’s not forget that the Kardashian sisters also revealed that Kim had once been the favorite. There’s a reason for that!

Kim was actually the child that launched the entire family into the limelight. In 2003, Kim recorded a sex tape with then boyfriend Ray J. When the tape went public in 2007, Kim became a household name and the rest of her family followed. Basically, Kim is the reason anyone knows about the Kardashians in the first place, so it makes sense that Kris favored her just a little bit more way back when!

Kim actually opened up about the sex tape on Watch What Happens Live and revealed how she thinks she’ll handle it if her kids ever ask any questions.

“I don’t know [what I’ll tell them about it] yet,” Kim said. “I mean, I have an idea, and I think I’m just gonna be super honest and real with them. That’s all you can really be.”

Kim is mom to Chicago, 1, Saint, 3, and North, 5. She and hubby Kanye West are expecting a fourth via surrogate sometime this year.

In any case, it’s interesting to see the Kardashian-Jenner family dynamics at work. Even though the Kardashian sisters say their mom has a favorite, I’m sure Kris loves them all equally!