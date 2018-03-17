Khloe Kardashian's Net Worth Will Make You Audition For A Reality Show ASAP
They don't call her "Khlo-Money" for nothing. Considering she is enjoying true love and her first pregnancy, Khloé Kardashian's net worth is hardly the most exciting part about her life these days. But, ya know what? Being rich never hurts anything. The Revenge Body host is killing the game with her personal business endeavors and so, so much more. We all know the Kardashians are rich AF, but exactly how rich is the new mom-to-be?
Kardashian can thank things like her family series Keeping Up With The Kardashians, endorsement deals, her clothing line Good American, her multiple spinoff series, and her family clothing store, DASH, for all of her riches. According to Time, her net worth is ball-parked right around $40 million. Not too shabby. She was also listed as the fourth wealthiest reality TV star by Forbes magazine in 2016. At the time, her net worth was closer to $15 million, which means she's almost tripled her income in the past two years.
As a regular non-millionaire, I wonder if you stop feeling the difference between millions at a certain point. Like, what's the difference in lifestyle between someone who makes $40 million and $15 million? Know what I mean? Simply by stalking Khloé on social media, it looks like the answer is: more flowers.
By just doing a quick sweep of Kardashian's Instagram account, you'll see one of her favorite things to do is pack her house with seriously huge blooms. In fact, Kardashian just had a baby shower for her baby-on-the-way, and the entire ceiling was a floral masterpiece. Oh, and there were life-size flower animals, too.
Look at some of these pictures!
Kardashian posted a few gorgeous photos clearly detailing every petal and stem. She lovingly shouted out her floral designer in the caption. She wrote,
I have no idea what it costs to make an elephant out of roses, but I do know it costs me $60 to deliver some mediocre daisies off a random website. So, you guys do the math.
Of course, a lot of Kardashian's fortune will go to baby Thompson once she arrives! Kardashian is due sometime this spring, and fans are keeping their eyes wide open while they wait for the good news. In her initial baby announcement post, Kardashian thanked Tristan Thompson for making her a mommy. She wrote,
What a beautiful, rich life you all will have together, Khloé! (Get it??? RICH???)
