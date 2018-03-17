They don't call her "Khlo-Money" for nothing. Considering she is enjoying true love and her first pregnancy, Khloé Kardashian's net worth is hardly the most exciting part about her life these days. But, ya know what? Being rich never hurts anything. The Revenge Body host is killing the game with her personal business endeavors and so, so much more. We all know the Kardashians are rich AF, but exactly how rich is the new mom-to-be?

Kardashian can thank things like her family series Keeping Up With The Kardashians, endorsement deals, her clothing line Good American, her multiple spinoff series, and her family clothing store, DASH, for all of her riches. According to Time, her net worth is ball-parked right around $40 million. Not too shabby. She was also listed as the fourth wealthiest reality TV star by Forbes magazine in 2016. At the time, her net worth was closer to $15 million, which means she's almost tripled her income in the past two years.

As a regular non-millionaire, I wonder if you stop feeling the difference between millions at a certain point. Like, what's the difference in lifestyle between someone who makes $40 million and $15 million? Know what I mean? Simply by stalking Khloé on social media, it looks like the answer is: more flowers.

By just doing a quick sweep of Kardashian's Instagram account, you'll see one of her favorite things to do is pack her house with seriously huge blooms. In fact, Kardashian just had a baby shower for her baby-on-the-way, and the entire ceiling was a floral masterpiece. Oh, and there were life-size flower animals, too.

Look at some of these pictures!

Snapchat/Kim Kardashian

Kardashian posted a few gorgeous photos clearly detailing every petal and stem. She lovingly shouted out her floral designer in the caption. She wrote,

💕 Where do I even begin?!?! How do I even begin to give thanks and praise to ALL of the people who took part in helping create the most incredible baby shower? @jeffleatham and his ENTIRE team and @mindyweiss and her ENTIRE team, THANK YOU for creating the most magical memories I get to keep for the rest of my life!!! WOW, is truly all I can say! They say “love is in the details”, I couldn’t agree more! Look at all the LOVE! From my mommy’s hand written Baby Thompson sign to each and every flower placed. Love was involved! I wish I could post every single picture! I’m still dreaming 💕

I have no idea what it costs to make an elephant out of roses, but I do know it costs me $60 to deliver some mediocre daisies off a random website. So, you guys do the math.

Of course, a lot of Kardashian's fortune will go to baby Thompson once she arrives! Kardashian is due sometime this spring, and fans are keeping their eyes wide open while they wait for the good news. In her initial baby announcement post, Kardashian thanked Tristan Thompson for making her a mommy. She wrote,

My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!

What a beautiful, rich life you all will have together, Khloé! (Get it??? RICH???)

