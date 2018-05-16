Can someone please give me a report on Khloé Kardashian? Is she OK? What is happening? Fans have been trying to get a read on how their favorite Kardashian sister is doing ever since reports began circulating that Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on her. Just over one month after the arrival of her daughter, Khloé is slowly but surely making her way back to Instagram and no one knows what to make of it. Recently, she grammed a specific message about negativity. Khloé Kardashian's Instagram about "negative people" is confusing, and I can't figure out who the hell she means. Is it the press? Is it Tristan? Is it me? Help us out, girl!

As you've surely heard by now, basically as Kardashian was going into labor videos were simultaneously released of Tristan Thompson reportedly kissing other women. The timing could not have been worse. Kardashian spent her whole pregnancy singing Thompson's praises as a partner and father and everyone was pretty much convinced he was the perfect partner for her. Cut to TMZ leaking footage of Thompson seemingly getting beyond close and comfortable with three women on a couch, and now here we all are. Elite Daily reached out to Thompson and Kardashian's teams for comment on the cheating rumors but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Kardashian has yet to make an official statement on the rumors, but she did release an interesting message on her Instagram story on Wednesday, May 15.

She posted the message, "Being around negative people used to drain me. Now it makes me more appreciative of my life because they are examples of what not to do."

Obviously, there is a ton of negative energy swirling around her right now, so this could be directed at any number of people.

The truth is, it looks like Kardashian and Thompson are going to try to work things out. A source told E! the idea of being a single mother is just not for Kardashian right now, and her preference is to try to find a way to keep the family together. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian and Thompson's teams for comment on the report but did not hear back by the time of publication. The source said,

[Khloé] can't imagine being a single mom and giving up her dream life she had planned with Tristan. People make mistakes and she has found it in her heart to forgive him. He has vowed to change and she feels that he has learned his lesson. All eyes will be on him and he doesn't want to ever let Khloé down again. Khloé doesn't care what anyone thinks about what's she's doing. It's her life and this was her decision and only her decision. That's all that matters.

Uh-huh, that's true. But, we can all agree his actions are pretty stupid, right? In the wise words of Khloé's sister Kim, "It's just so f*cked up."

Kim was the first family member to go on record about the scandal when she visited The Ellen Show. Kim told DeGeneres,

Poor Khloé. Like, I don't even know how to describe it besides it's so f*cked up. We really were rooting for Khloé and we still are. You know she’s so strong and she’s doing the best she can. It's a really sad situation all over.

She added, "I'm gonna try not to say anything too negative, because one day True is going to see this, and you know, it’s so messed up."

But, whatever. At the end of the day, Khloés gotta do her. Wherever you are, girl, I'm sending you nothing but ~*positive*~ vibes.

