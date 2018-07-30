If it hasn't been made abundantly clear to you yet, let me set the record extremely straight. Khloé Kardashian will not take any of your mommy-shaming sh*t. Stop coming for her. Seriously. The new mom was out with her sisters supporting the nonprofit cancer research and treatment center charity, City of Hope, when trolls came out to play. Kardashian was spotted on various social media platforms playing poker at the event prompting naysayers to call her out for leaving her baby, True, at home for the evening. However, Khloe Kardashian's comment to haters shaming her for taking the night off (really, can we even consider it a night off if she's working?) put everyone back in their place. Everyone take a deep breath and chill out.

During the night, Kardashian found herself at the same table as reality TV star Lala Kent from the hit series Vanderpump Rules. Kent posted a few videos with the youngest Kardashian sister enjoying their time learning how to play poker. Kardashian looked awesome and sleek in an all-black ensemble rocking her signature blunt bob. However, this is the real world and no nice thing can ever last too long before haters ruin it. Someone commented on Kent's post asking the question, "Who's watching her baby?"

First of all — none of your damn business. Second of all, True's father was. Kardashian responded to the comment, "her dad but thanks for being so interested."

Just a little casual drop-the-mic moment for you.

Kardashian also took to Twitter to call out the mommy-shamers and mull over parenting in general. She wrote:

Mommy shamers r at a high right now. I’m sick, at a charity event & I’m getting slack 4being here bc I have a baby? Her dad is watching her while I’m trying 2bring awareness 2an amazing organization. But either way, what’s wrong w a new mom letting daddy take over 4a few hours?

The truth is, Kardashian has clearly been working very hard to keep True happy and their home life peaceful. Everyone has had an opinion on her decision to stay with True's father, Tristan Thompson, after he allegedly cheated on her with multiple women. Alas, at the end of the day, fans don't know what goes down behind closed doors at home with Kardashian, Thompson, and True, and her choice to stick by his side just isn't anyone else's business.

Back in May, a source told People magazine they have "good days and bad days" as a couple. "They had a very calm relationship before those videos and pictures were released. Now their relationship has changed," the source said. "Of course it’s hard for Khloé to trust Tristan when he goes out of town for games. She knows her family is right when they warned her to not trust him. But she still wants to keep trying to have a great relationship with Tristan again." Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian and Thompson’s reps previously for comment on this report, but did not hear back by the time of this publication.

I'm not a wildly famous celebrity or anything, but I imagine one thing that could help this family move forward is if the trolls and haters just give it a rest, already.

If you have crap to say about Khloé Kardashian you can take it up with me and her 77.1 million other fan followers.