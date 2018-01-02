Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's New Year's Photos Are Seriously So Adorable
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are adorable as hell, OK? And they proved that on Khloé's Snapchat story on New Year's Eve. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's New Year's photos prove these two are in complete bliss with each other, and I'm honestly giddy over them. The reality star posted a bunch of photos and videos on New Year's Eve, mostly of Thompson dancing and then capped off with a shot of their ~New Year's kiss~. It doesn't look like they spent the holiday at Kim and Kanye's house, however. It looks like they spent the holiday in Cleveland, where they're basically living together while Thompson is still in his #sportsball season.
Throughout the night, Kardashian posted videos of Thompson dancing and having a great time. She posted lots of selfies, of course, and it's all very glam. The mom-to-be also completely rocked her NYE look, which included the most epic curly hairdo I've seen all year. TMZ posted a video taken by Thompson that showed him and Kardashian in a limo on their way to a New Year's party. In the video, Thompson comments on how incredible Kardashian looks while six months pregnant, and it's enough to melt even the most frozen of hearts. In part of the video, you can hear him saying, "You're six months?! You're a fine looking six months." Honestly, hot.
This was Kardashian's New Year's Eve look. I live.
And these are all the adorable photos of her and Thompson from their Snapchat stories documenting the happy holiday.
What did I tell you?! Freaking adorable.
Although, not nearly as adorable as Khloé Kardashian's pregnancy announcement.
After months of waiting, Kardashian finally confirmed on Dec. 20 that she and Thompson are expecting their first child together, reportedly a girl! In an heartfelt Instagram post, Kardashian penned,
And she has blessed us with amazing photos of her baby bump ever since.
First of all, the ponytail. Second of all, this is everything.
Tristan Thompson's response to Khloé Kardashian's pregnancy announcement was also a tear-jerker.
He commented on Kardashian's post and said,
UGH, I LOVE THESE TWO. Happy freaking New Year, you love birds.