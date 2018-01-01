Tristan Thompson Said Khloe Kardashian Looks Amazing Pregnant & We Couldn't Agree More
On Dec. 20, the world collectively lost its damn mind when Khloé Kardashian finally confirmed her pregnancy. First off, finally. Second, FINALLY! When she revealed her iconic Instagram photo, showing off her gorgeous baby bump with a special guest appearance from Tristan Thompson's hands, we couldn't ask for anything more from the adorable couple. Except they gave us more, because the two of them are clearly perfection and want us to be happy, and for that, we are eternally grateful. We got even more proof that they're the ultimate #couplegoals when a New Year's Eve video from the couple shows proof that Tristan Thompson thinks Khloé Kardashian looks amazing pregnant, and like, what more could you even ask for?
2018 has barely begun and already it is complete.
I thought life was perfect when, during Christmas, our girl Khloé gifted us with an adorable post on Instagram. She said,
Could she be any more pure?
The answer is yes, because the photo she posted along with it shows that she is clearly an angel sent from above:
Khloé, we are not worthy.
So just when you thought that life couldn't get more amazing, we were given a gem of a video showing Tristan Thompson's clear adoration for his baby mama.
TMZ posted a video showing Thompson and Kardashian in a swanky limo on New Year's Eve, and Thompson taking a cellphone vid of him and Khloé. Khloé looks absolutely slammin' and TBH, Tristan looks pretty cool himseld.
The commentary goes as follows: Tristan tells Khloé, "You look really f*cking good," to which Khloé responds, "You look really good," and doesn't this sound like the modern-day equivalent to "No, you hang up first"?
SO. ADORABLE.
Thompson continues, saying, "For six months, you're a fine six months baby," and honestly, he is so right.
I mean, look at this glowing goddess:
Pregnant Khloe Kardashian beams on Instagram's Top Nines Entertainment News https://t.co/2OVBnMfWie— (@ilhamelouisamar) #
Don't mind me, just wishing I look this incredible when I'm pregnant.
I think we can all agree that we are just so, so happy that Khloé has finally confirmed her pregnancy, considering it felt like an eternity waiting for her to share the news, and when she did, it was the most beautiful thing. On her Instagram on Dec. 20, she said,
She continued, saying,
I'm not crying, you're crying.
Fans agreed that this was indeed a momentous occasion:
if seeing khloe kardashian pregnant isn't heartwarming to you. then what is? honestly so happy for her😭❤️— (@amberbxyxn) #
Khloé Kardashian being pregnant is the best Christmas Gift I received this year 💓💓— (@jessamaheller_) #
Low key crying over #KhloeKardashian pregnancy announcement 😭😭😭😭😭— (@toosonveronica) #
So thank you, Khloé and Tristan, for making our New Year's shine so very, very bright.