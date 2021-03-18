Ahead of the Season 20 premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Thursday, March 18, E! shared a clip of Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian having an honest conversation about their pregnancy experiences. During the two-minute video, Khloé revealed she and Tristan Thompson are planning for baby No. 2, but her doctor warned her there could be some complications if she were to get pregnant again. Khloé Kardashian said she "almost miscarried" her daughter, True, so the thought of something going wrong terrifies her.

“[My doctor] said that I would be a high-risk carrier for a pregnancy,” Khloé revealed in a sneak peek for the Season 20 premiere. “I’m not gonna get into specifics on camera, but they said it’s an 80% chance I’ll miscarry. I almost miscarried with True at the beginning [of my pregnancy].”

After Khloé and Tristan began dating in August 2016, she announced she was expecting in an emotional December 2017 Instagram post. Through the years, she’s opened up about her experience with infertility on KUWTK, so fans were overjoyed to hear she was pregnant with her first child, who is now 2 years old. “My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering, but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing,” the star wrote on IG at the time.

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Khloé gave birth to True on April 12, 2018, and although it was a special moment for her and Thompson, the event was also filled with lots of drama. A few weeks before True's birth, news came out Thompson and the Kardashian’s family friend, Jordyn Woods, were caught kissing, which caused Khloé to break up with Thompson. However, the two made up that summer and have reportedly been quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic.

Although they're trying for another baby, Khloé is taking concerns from her doctor very seriously. During the preview, Kim encouraged her sister to look into surrogacy as a safer option. "[Pregnancy] is such an amazing experience, but you'll see that the love you have for your kids is exactly the same [if you choose surrogacy]. There's no difference except there was someone else who was the carrier," said Kim, who chose surrogacy when having her two youngest children, Chicago and Psalm.

Watch Khloé and Kim talk about their pregnancy experiences below.

The Season 20 premiere of KUWTK airs Thursday, March 18, at 8 p.m. ET on E!