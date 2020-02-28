Kendall Jenner is a model, influencer, and reality television star, but there's another career Jenner wants to add to her list: Beyoncé's personal assistant. Like any Beyoncé fan, Jenner would like nothing more than to see what the popstar does on a normal day at home. You need to read Kendall Jenner's quote about being Beyoncé's assistant because there's two specific things Jenner wants to know about Beyoncé's everyday life.

Jenner's collaboration with Calvin Klein is part of their "Deal With It" campaign celebrating "unapologetic confidence and self-love." Other celebrities like Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, and Maluma have also partnered with the brand to spread the message, but in a behind-the-scenes interview, Jenner revealed the one celebrity she'd like to work with she hasn't gotten the chance to collab with already: Beyoncé.

"If I had to be a personal assistant for a year, I’d pick Beyoncé, just because I want to know what she eats in the morning," Jenner said. "I just want to know what she has for breakfast. And, like, what TV shows does she watch?"

She continued: "I just really need to know what TV shows she watches. Like, do you watch Bachelor in Paradise? Because if so, we should be best friends."

If those plans don't come through, Jenner has plenty of sisters to watch all her favorite shows with. In her interview, Jenner talked about her experience coming from a big family. "The best thing about having so many sisters is that you always have a friend. If you ever need advice, there's tons of people to call if one of them doesn't answer. They're all pretty good at giving advice," Jenner said.

Although the Kardashian sisters love each other, they don't always see eye to eye. In fact, in a new promo for Season 18 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian becomes so frustrated with each other that they fist fight.

There have been rumors flying that Kourtney may leave the show, but according to Jenner, her sister is "not necessarily" saying goodbye to KUWTK.

"Let's just say it gets a little bit crazier before it gets any better," Jenner teased while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January.

KUWTK returns Thursday, March 26, at 8 p.m. on E!