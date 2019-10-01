Um, I was in a beautiful wedding this weekend, and let me tell you, it was nothing like the shindig thrown on the last day of September by Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. For one thing, at my pal's ceremony, the bride's closest friends all wore baby blue, one-shoulder bridesmaids dresses, and judging by the look of Kendall Jenner's dress at Hailey Baldwin's wedding, that uh, wasn't the case. Jenner and all other wedding attendees were dressed to the nines in their black tie best, and honestly, I've seen some of these celebrities show up to red carpet premieres dressed more casually. This wedding wasn't just a big deal, it was the biggest deal. Always ready to slay, Kendall was definitely one of the night's best-dressed — and she brought a date, although he wasn't really her date. Still!

The Biebers themselves have been pretty hush-hush about their big day so far, but that hasn't stopped members of their star-studded guest list from taking to the 'Gram to show off their lewks. While some guests (Ahem, Kylie!) had full-on photoshoots in their ceremony attire, Kendall Jenner took the oh-so-casual route of a mirror selfie, but spoiler alert, absolutely nothing about the dress itself was casual. At all.

Kenny came to slay, y'all:

She said, give me '90s supermodel goddess, mix it with actual goddess, throw in a dash of medieval corset, and do it all in velvet, honey! And so it was. I mean, it was a wedding for two '90s babies, so the homage to the era is low-key perfect. Plus, Kenny was rumored to have had a teeny fling with Bieber back in the day, so even though she's undoubtedly pleased for her two friends, she still had to show up to the wedding looking hot AF.

"we don’t date he’s just my date 🖤," Jenner captioned the selfie, in which Fai Khadra can be seen standing just behind her. For the record, it's not the duo's first mirror pic on Jenner's feed:

Regardless of whether they are or aren't dating, I'm more concerned with her lewk. Jenner is frequently all dolled up, but she was clearly feeling herself at the wedding, as she posted to her Instagram Stories multiple times showing off her gown and glam.

It's hard to tell in the video screengrabs, but you guys, her hair is crimped:

Crimped tresses! Revisit the image on her feed if you don't believe me. It's one of fall 2019's top hairstyle trends, be still my style-loving heart. Jenner paired the 'do with her go-to sultry smoky eye, and really let the dress be the star of the show. Do you think she's wearing the SKIMS waist trainer? I think she's wearing the SKIMS waist trainer. Jenner has yet to reveal the designer of her dress, but as soon as she does, I'm saving up all my coin to buy one for myself. Or, at least, the very best knockoff I can find. What can I say? I have Kendall Jenner's taste and a journalist's income. Regardless, congrats to Hailey and Justin on getting hitched, and an even bigger congrats to Kenny for wearing a dress *almost* good enough to upstage the bride.