Remember back in January when we found out that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin — who already got hitched back in September 2018 in a New York City courthouse — would be celebrating again with close family and friends with another ceremony and reception? And that they had reportedly even already sent out their Save the Dates? We even got a reveal of part of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding guest list — and it included Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, y'all! Well, the wedding finally went down on Monday, Sept. 30, and the guest list was seriously stacked.

I'll get to who was invited in a sec (teaser: a Jenner definitely made the cut this time around). But first, I've got another lil piece of wedding news for y'all. According to TMZ, R&B crooner Daniel Caesar was tapped for wedding-singer duties.

A source told the outlet that Caesar would be on stage when the happy couple re-tied the knot. He really does seem like the perfect choice, considering Caesar is 1) Canadian just like the Biebs, 2) his body of work is influenced by religion, and 3) he's reportedly currently both Bieber and Baldwin's favorite singer. I'll definitely have my eyes peeled for footage from Caesar's musical moment.

But Caesar wasn't the only big name in attendance, obviously. A source confirmed to People that Bieber and Baldwin said “I Do” in front of 154 guests, which tracks with what fans were seeing on social media the weekend of the festivities. Fans of Bieber and Baldwin followed along with the events using the hashtag #BiebersWedding and were able to piece together the star-studded guest list (because Beliebers could, legit, be part of the FBI).

Justin Bieber's entire family was obviously there to support him. Photos floating around on Twitter from the pre-wedding festivities reveal Bieber's mom, Pattie Malette, and his dad, Jeremy Bieber, were at the wedding, along with his brother, Jaxon Bieber, and his two sisters Jazmyn and Bay Bieber.

Other guests included Bieber's work buddies, like his manager Scooter Braun, and his long-time choreographer Nick DeMoura, who posted a video of the South Caroline scenery on his Instagram story upon his arrival for the wedding on Sept. 29.

Remember how I said a Jenner definitely made the cut? Well, Kendall Jenner was there to support her supermodel bestie. She posted this video of herself at a pre-wedding party on Sept. 29.

And then wedding guest David Grutman shared this gorgeous shot of Kendall in a sparkling gown from the actual ceremony on Sept. 30.

Snapchat/DavidGrutman

Others who made their attendance at Bieber and Baldwin's wedding known on social media were Caitlin Beadles, Kelia Moniz, Josh Mehl, Justine Sky, Lil Za, and Fai Khadra. Thank God for Instagram Stories!

A source also confirmed to People that supermodels Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls were also in attendance.

This wedding guest list is definitely one for the books. But I think Jailey definitely forgot to send me my invite... Or maybe it got lost in the mail? Such a shame.