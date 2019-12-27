To be perfectly honest, if someone told me they had sex with their partner every day, I would call BS. But if I know anything, it's that my queen Kelly Clarkson would never lie to me, and if she claims she and her hubby are getting it on nightly, I'm going to believe her. On her unscripted series, The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer is never afraid to get a little personal, and on Dec. 22, Clarkson revealed a detail about her marriage that left viewers shook. According to Kelly Clarkson's quote about her sex life, she and Brandon Blackstock do it on the daily, and now I have a whole new reason to admire her.

On the Dec. 22 episode, Clarkson participated in a round of Burning Questions with The Voice's season 14 winner, Brynn Cartelli. Cartelli asked her former coach some pretty innocent questions, starting off with what three albums Clarkson would take to a desert island. (Her response: Annie Lennox's Diva, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, and U2's The Joshua Tree.) Then Cartelli asked Clarkson about the last thing she does before bed, and though Cartelli was probably expecting something like, "I gargle with mouthwash," Clarkson instead revealed her NSFW pre-bed ritual.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

"Well, Brynn… I was single for many years, so… I have children," Clarkson told Cartelli. "And how one makes children is generally what I do before bed. That's not a lie. That's real. And it's not weird! It's natural!" Cartelli then hilariously replied, "This is why America loves you!" And this is also why my life would suck without you, Kelly.

Clarkson and her talent manager husband, Brandon Blackstock, got married back in October 2013, tying the knot at Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee. Since then, the couple has welcomed two children, River Rose and Remington Alexander, whom they've raised together alongside Blackstock's two children from his previous marriage, Savannah and Seth. Though Clarkson and Blackstock met all the way back in 2006 through Blackstock's father, Narvel (who is Clarkson's manager), they didn't start dating until after Blackstock's divorce in 2012.

During a September 2019 interview with E! News, Clarkson reminisced about her 2012 Super Bowl performance, which was when sparks started flying between her and Blackstock. "And I was like, 'I'm so into you, make out with me!'" she joked. Apparently, she's still just as enamored with her hubs, even after more than seven years of marriage. She may be Miss Independent, but it seems like Clarkson and Blackstock make each other seriously happy (and, according to Clarkson, make a lot of whoopee). Keep up the good work, you two.