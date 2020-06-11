Kelley Flanagan's Quotes About Peter Weber Are All Over The Place

It's no secret Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan's relationship has experienced its fair share of turbulence. From their fortuitous initial meeting, to their surprising split, to their even more surprising reconciliation, The Bachelor couple continues to keep Bachelor Nation on its toes. What's even more confusing is the fact that Kelley Flanagan's quotes about Peter Weber are a little inconsistent, to say the least. While everything Weber has said about his now-girlfriend is pretty sweet (though a tad defensive), Flanagan isn't one to gush. TBH, I can't predict what the Chicago native will say next anymore than I can predict Barb Weber's social media activity.

The couple gave their first joint interview (alongside Barb, of course) to Chris Harrison ahead of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons debut on June 8, and it was... um, interesting. Weber spoke about their future plans, while Flanagan spent more time talking about how she got her white sneakers dirty while filming than their relationship. Don't get me wrong — Flanagan could be totally head-over-heels for the pilot and simply doesn't feel the need to rhapsodize about their romance. However, I can't be the only one who thinks her quotes about Weber are all over the place.

Meeting him convinced her to appear on 'The Bachelor.' John Fleenor/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images During the first episode of The Bachelor Season 24, which was filmed in September 2019, Flanagan admitted to Weber that meeting him at the hotel in California convinced her to participate in the show. "I am going to be honest with you — I didn't really want to do this at first," she said. "I kept saying there would be a sign from God that would tell me I should do this... Meeting you there, I was like, I think this is a pretty obvious sign."

She feels a "strong connection" with him. "Let's take a flight of a lifetime because I'm feeling a strong connection," she captioned an IG photo of herself and Weber, which she posted on Jan. 8, two days after the Season 24 premiere.

She wants him to be her "other half." Francisco Roman/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images "I want someone to be my other half," she told Weber during week 7, when she was sent home right before Weber met the remaining four contestants' families. "I want to be with someone and we're a power couple. I want someone to challenge me on a day-to-day basis, and me challenge them, learn from them, and vice versa."

She thinks he needs to "figure out what he wants." Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When asked by E! News on March 11 how she felt about Weber's maybe-relationship with Prewett, Flanagan said, "You know what, at the end of the day, all of these interviews that I've been doing I said I think it's best for Peter to take some time to be by himself and figure out what he's doing, reflect on everything that's going on and just figure out what he wants. And if him and Madi work out, good luck to both of them and I wish them the best."

She's convinced 'The Bachelor' producers tried to keep them apart. During an April 7 episode of Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins' Almost Famous podcast, Flanagan claimed The Bachelor producers ruined her chances with Weber. "The first couple of weeks I saw him look at me differently compared to when we got on our one-on-one and I could tell 100% that like producers were in his head," she said. "Because on the one-on-one, nothing happened between us but he had this, like, demeanor toward me that was so pissed off and I was looking at him, like, 'What the hell were you told?' because nothing happened here for you to have this attitude. And so right then and there, I knew something was going on behind the scenes, and I was like, 'This is bullsh*t.'"

She feels like she can be "completely honest" with him. During the same April 7 episode of Almost Famous, Flanagan explained why she was "so good" to Weber and helped him find peace after the dramatic season. "...you can tell he's super smart and gets it, but there's some things where you just want to shake him and be like, 'Wake up. Like, what are you doing?'" she said. "I don't know why I took him under my wing, but there are just some things that I could see that I could tell he couldn't see and I just felt the need to be like, 'Peter, what the hell are you doing?' Especially with him, I could be, like, completely honest with him."

She thinks Weber had a right to be frustrated with her. On June 8, Flanagan explained to Harrison why she wasn't upset when Weber sent her home. "Sometimes I would get a little bit awkward," she said of her time on the show, "and I struggled with being able to open up and moving a little bit slower and I could see he was frustrated with me in a lot of ways." Laughing, she added, "...he had every right to be."