Apparently, third time's the charm for Pilot Pete. After breaking off his engagement with Hannah Ann Sluss and failing to rekindle his romance with Madison Prewett, it seems like the star of The Bachelor Season 24 has finally found his copilot for life. Not all fans have been terribly receptive to his new romance, but there's no denying Peter Weber's quotes about Kelley Flanagan are cute AF. IMO, their relationship almost makes up for the total dumpster fire that was Weber's season.

Flanagan had a leg up on the competition from the very beginning, since she and pilot coincidentally met in a hotel lobby in California a month before filming started. The attorney wasn't even certain about participating in the show, but after meeting Weber, she ultimately said yes. They may not have ended up together on the show, but Weber seems to think everything worked out the way it did for a reason.

During a May 19 Cameo vid Weber sent to a fan, he explained that — even though he still genuinely believes in The Bachelor formula — he thinks he and Flanagan were meant to fall in love organically. "And that's OK, thats totally OK, because each relationship is different," he added. Please enjoy these other sweet things Weber has said about Flanagan over the past year.

He was smitten from the start. John Fleenor/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images During the first episode of The Bachelor Season 25, which was filmed in Sept. 2019, Weber told Flanagan, "I haven't stopped thinking about you," referring to their serendipitous meeting a month earlier.

He loves spending time with her. Francisco Roman/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images "Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely," Weber said of Flanagan during an April 7 episode of Nick Viall's The Viall Files. "We're not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I'd be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened. ... Right now, I'm just taking it really, really slow."

He believes their relationship is "serendipitous." John Fleenor/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images During the same April 7 episode of The Viall Files, Weber explained why he and Flanagan just clicked from the very beginning. "My relationship with Kelley has been... serendipitous," Weber said. "You go all the way back to the very beginning — us running into each other before any of this stuff started. Obviously, the show happened and it didn't work out for us." He later added, "She's always been supportive of me. ... We've always gotten along really well, and had really good chemistry. We just enjoy each other's company."

He thinks he's "finally got it right" with her. On May 1, Flanagan shared a photo on IG of a lanyard she got Kygo to sign for her in Aug. 2019, where he wrote, "Pilot Pete, don't be dumb. Pick Kelley!" Weber took to the comments to reply, "I finally got it right."

He doesn't care what the haters have to say. In a TikTok posted on May 1, Flanagan and Weber responded to haters by singing a lyric from Akon's "Nobody Wanna See Us Together": "Nobody wanna see us together but it don't matter, no, 'cause I got you."

He's excited for their future together. "You caught me," Weber captioned in May 2 IG announcing their relationship. "Let the adventure begin."

He considers their romance "a beautiful love story." "What's meant for you [and] what's yours will always be yours, and nothing can ever change that," Weber told a fan through a Cameo video on May 19. "So obviously we'll see what the future holds for Kelley and I, but I think it's a beautiful story, definitely a beautiful love story of what's yours is yours and it will always come back to you, no matter what. ... That's kind of always been our relationship. We've kept coming back in each other's lives."