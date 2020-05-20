After investing months of your life watching his extremely messy season of The Bachelor, you may be wondering why Peter Weber picked Kelley Flanagan when the cameras stopped rolling. Well, luckily for you, Weber just spilled all the deets to a fan through a Cameo video (you know, the site that lets users pay to get customized videos from their favorite celebs). “You guys want some inside scoop here on why I ultimately picked Kelley?" he began in the video, with Flanagan seated on his lap. "All right, here’s what I can do. To be completely honest, I think just the nature of the show definitely works and I’ve said that since day one. I still believe it works, but I think specifically for the type of relationship between, you know, Kelley and myself just wasn’t the most organic type of situation for us if it was going to actually work. And that’s OK, that’s totally OK because each relationship is different.”

He then went on to share a Spanish phrase his grandma used to say, which he's taken to essentially mean what's meant to be is meant to be.

“What’s meant for you [and] what’s yours will always be yours, and nothing can ever change that," Weber explained. "So obviously we’ll see what the future holds for Kelley and I, but I think it’s a beautiful story, definitely a beautiful love story of what’s yours is yours and it will always come back to you, no matter what... That’s kind of always been our relationship. We’ve kept coming back in each other’s lives. So the way I look at it, definitely an unorthodox way but definitely worked in the end.”

During an April 7 conversation with Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins during their Almost Famous podcast, Flanagan had some less diplomatic things to say about her time on The Bachelor, fully blaming the producers for coming between her and Weber. “The first couple of weeks I saw him look at me differently compared to when we got on our one-on-one and I could tell 100% that like producers were in his head,” she revealed. “Because on the one-on-one, nothing happened between us but he had this, like, demeanor toward me that was so pissed off and I was looking at him, like, ‘What the hell were you told?’ because nothing happened here for you to have this attitude. And so right then and there, I knew something was going on behind the scenes, and I was like, ‘This is bullsh*t.’”

During a one-on-one date, she even tried waking Weber up to what she believed was going on. “[I told him], ‘They don’t let me see you. They locked me up in a closet for three hours last week, and they won’t let me see you,’” she shared. “I said, ‘You clearly know they push some people forward and they don’t push others forward.' It’s just I saw him, like, things were getting in his head that he wasn’t able to make his own decision and it just kind of pissed me off.”

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

ICYMI: Weber and Flanagan actually met before his season started filming during a chance run-in at a hotel. The chance encounter convinced Flanagan, who wasn't totally sure at that point, that she should go on the show. Unfortunately, things didn't wind up panning out for them on camera. But that wasn't the end for them! They wound up running into each other twice after the show wrapped up — once at the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami and once out on the town with some fellow Bachelor Nation alums. It was that last encounter that re-sparked their flame and, as of May 2, they become Instagram official. I guess it really was meant to be, after all.