From the first episode of Season 24 of The Bachelor, Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan's chemistry was clear. And despite their breakup on the show, the two have since rekindled their romance. So, what went wrong? According to Flanagan, The Bachelor producers ruined her chances with Weber. “The first couple of weeks I saw him look at me differently compared to when we got on our one-on-one and I could tell 100% that like producers were in his head,” she said during the April 7 episode of Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins' Almost Famous podcast. “Because on the one-on-one, nothing happened between us but he had this, like, demeanor toward me that was so pissed off and I was looking at him, like, ‘What the hell were you told?’ because nothing happened here for you to have this attitude. And so right then and there, I knew something was going on behind the scenes, and I was like, ‘This is bullsh*t.’”

When they finally had a one-on-one date, Flanagan asked Weber if she could "speak freely" then proceeded to tell him what she knew was going down behind the scenes. “[I told him], ‘They don’t let me see you. They locked me up in a closet for three hours last week, and they won’t let me see you,’” she revealed. “I said, ‘You clearly know they push some people forward and they don’t push others forward.' It’s just I saw him, like, things were getting in his head that he wasn’t able to make his own decision and it just kind of pissed me off.”

Francisco Roman/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

Flanagan isn't the first person to accuse the producers of The Bachelor for pushing people on their show too far in one direction or another. In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Colton Underwood admitted the producers almost got in the way of his winding up with now girlfriend Cassie Randolph. "There were lines crossed in my relationship with Cassie that I found out about after the show. There were things that they said and did that compromised my relationship with her," he shared. "Now, it makes so much sense that she decided to leave. If you’re gonna make a show, at least give me a fair shot to end up with the girl that I’m falling in love with. Your job as a show is to make us come together. I understand we did [come together] at the end, but I had to take it into my own hands and be extreme with it."

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Luckily, it seems as though Flanagan and Weber have found their way back together, despite the producers reportedly trying to keep them apart. During an April 7 appearance on Nick Viall's podcast The Viall Files, Weber said he's quarantining with Flanagan in Chicago and, while they're not currently dating, he would be "extremely lucky and very happy if that happened." Here's to hoping they can make it work off camera!