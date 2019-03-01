How am I doing after the news of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s engagement, you ask? Thanks for checking in on me during this trying time. The news that Bloom is officially off the market (again) is tough to swallow, but also, it feels good to see my girl Katy get the happy ending she deserves. She’s been through it all — from a 14-month marriage to Russell Brand to an on-again-off-again romance with John Mayer, and it’s great to finally see her with a stable, loving man who treats her right. Katy Perry's quotes about marriage and divorce are a great reminder that the tough times can make us stronger in the end.

Bloom and Perry announced their engagement on social media on Feb. 15 with a gorgeous selfie of the two of them showing off Perry’s new engagement ring. The Valentine's Day-themed pic, with red heart balloons on the ceiling behind them, was romantic and full of pure joy. Although their relationship has had its ups and downs, it looks like they’re ready to settle down for the long haul. Katy has been vocal over the years about how she views marriage and divorce, which is a fascinating indicator of how might approach this commitment to Bloom.

On Why She Fell For Brand Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I always knew I wanted a great man of God, someone who was going to be an inspiration for people and also be a lovely husband and father ... We're at different places in our lives, but we can still grow together. — to Harpers Bazaar in 2010

On The Period After Brand Asked For A Divorce Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images There were two weeks of my life after I found out the truth of my marriage where I was like, 'OK. All right. I can't feel this. This is too intense right now' ... I was, like, just eating Flamin' Hot Cheetos and drinking, and that's it. — to Marie Claire in 2013

On What She Learned From Brand Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A lot of therapy has happened and a lot of understanding and growth. Sometimes you have to go through all this sh*t to get your grips on life and figure out what the next boundaries in your love life are going to be. You have to go through the mud in order to find that peaceful place. In the long run, it was necessary for me to have more of a teammate. — to Cosmopolitan in 2014

On Staying In The Moment Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I’ve learned a lot of lessons — patience, the art of saying no, that everything doesn’t have to end in marriage. — to Vogue in 2017