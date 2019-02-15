Valentine's Day 2019 will certainly be a holiday to remember for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. While the day was likely filled with balloons, sweetness, and heart-eyed emojis, Bloom, 42, also gave his pop star love, 34, a gorgeous engagement ring! The pair each posted the same selfie on their Instagram accounts on Feb. 15, and Perry captioned the photo, “Full bloom,” and Bloom said, “Lifetimes.” While the photo is a partial close-up of both their faces, it's hard to focus on anything but that ring! Even so, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's body language in their engagement picture is quite revealing!

Even though the photo is simply a close-up snap of their happy faces, it's quite revealing, according to Blanca Cobb, body language expert. Cobb says, "By showing only one eye each, Katy and Orlando are silently saying 'All eyes on the ring.' The ring is the focal point of attention." With a room full of shiny red heart-shaped balloons behind them, both Perry and Bloom look as happy as can be. Cobb also says, "Both Katy and Orlando are loving the moment." I have to applaud Perry's intuitive color coordination, as she's clearly rocking a ruby-hued manicure in her selfie. It's all in the details, my friends!

Perry and Bloom first started dating back in 2016, and news of their romance went public after they attended a Golden Globes after-party together that January. In November of that year, Perry spoke about Bloom to E! News, saying her boyfriend has “the most kind heart ever.” However, in early March, 2017, both Bloom and Perry's reps broke the news that the two had decided to amicably part ways. Thankfully both of their separate paths led them back to each other, and they were spotted on a romantic vacation in the Maldives in January 2018. Since then, Perry and Bloom have made several red carpet appearances together, shared sweet snaps on social media, and are now clearly making plans for a future together.

While their body language in the past has been complex, it also has shown that they're definitely on the same page, and unified partners. When it comes to analyzing their engagement selfie, Cobb says, "Although you can’t see their lips smiling, the joy is in their eyes. Notice the crinkling at the corner of Orlando’s eye." Although their twinkly eyes are truly gaze-worthy, my eyes keep going back to her new rock.

The ring is a truly unique, featuring a floral design in yellow gold. The center of the flower appears to be an oval-shaped pink stone surrounded by white diamonds. Andrew Brown, President of WP Diamonds tells E! News, "Katy's unbelievable engagement ring from Orlando Bloom would retail in the range of $5 million." Brown continued to speculate on Perry's engagement ring and said, "What looks to be a 4-carat fancy vivid pink oval shaped diamond arranged with eight white diamonds around it to assemble a flower 'in bloom' - this ring is truly one-of-a-kind and wildly valuable." Whether or not Brown's guesses are accurate, he's certainly right that it's a remarkable piece of jewelry!

While news of their engagement might come as a surprise, reportedly their friends and family have been expecting this ever since they reconciled. With Perry dropping hints in interviews that she's looking to spend the foreseeable future relaxing and just enjoying her life, it seems like Bloom is equally on board with that plan. Clearly congratulations are in order for the happy couple, and I can only hope that they keep sharing the love with us, too!