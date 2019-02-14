Over the past few years, I've definitely created a list in my mind of what I consider to be Kate Middleton's top 10 best looks, but with the way she wowed us this week, it looks like I'll need to be making some adjustments to the top of said list. If you haven't seen it yet, just know that Kate Middleton's pink Gucci dress at the 100 Women Finance Gala is nothing short of Disney-level magic. We're talking full-on princess level dreamy, from the Valentine's-week-appropriate hue to the billowy skirt. Believe me, I'm a sucker for a good tweed two-piece now and again, but it's safe to say Middleton's evening attire will always rank higher on my list of her top looks.

While Middleton's style is always ladylike and sophisticated, I wouldn't exactly call it girly per se. She's a fan of tailored suiting and structured dresses, so when I see her in something flowy and pink, it's a real "alert the media" moment. To be clear, she looks amazing in everything, but she decided to really step out of her fashion comfort zone for her speech at the 100 Women Finance Gala Dinner.

Can you handle it? Can you? Straight up magic:

She said, Princess Aurora, who? Middleton's Gucci dress is a two-tone pink dream, with a flowy tulle bottom and a gorgeous v-neck bodice featuring almost-off-the-shoulder sleeves. The whole thing is cinched at the waist with a burgundy velvet belt, and a matching velvet Prada clutch completes the look. We already know Kate loves a velvet accessory, so this styling makes perfect sense for her.

BTW, do not sleep on those very sparkly Oscar De La Renta shoes peeking out from beneath her skirt:

Yasss Kate, we love a little sparkle! It's not like Middleton to strut her stuff in a super high heel with this much glitz and glamour, but I personally wouldn't mind seeing her rock these pumps on a more regular basis. She also re-wore a pair of gorgeous morganite Double Drop Earrings by London designer Kiki McDonough, which of course are now sold out.

As for her glam, Middleton kept consistent with the pink vibes, and served us a dusty rose eye look with some subtle smoke, plus pink cheeks and a glossy lip to match. Also, brows on point:

Middleton pulled back her always-bouncy brown locks into a polished half-up style with loads of volume that I'll be attempting to recreate for the rest of the week:

Ugh. Is there anything better than a royal in a gorgeous gown? I think not. And this isn't the only dreamy look Middleton blessed us with this week, as she accompanied Prince William to the BAFTA awards on Sunday wearing one of her fave designers, Alexander McQueen.

The only word I have for this is "breathtaking":

Considering her wedding dress was McQueen as well, it's safe to say the designer is her go-to when wearing white. This one-shouldered dream of a gown features floral embellishments on the shoulder and a slight lettuce hem, and Middleton kept the look all-white with a matching clutch.

Fans were quick to point out the serious Princess Diana vibes this look served, and OMG, she's even wearing a pair of Diana's earrings:

Also, hiiii, contour! If I had to arrange both these looks in my top ten, I'd favor her pink Gucci dress as far as outfit, and her more smoky, sultry eyes from the BAFTAs as far as glam. Fingers crossed she wears a happy medium of the two gorgeous looks very soon, but for now, I'm very content swooning over both elegant looks.