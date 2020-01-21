I know there's a lot of drama going on in the royal family RN, but I'm choosing to focus on the positives — like Kate Middleton's monochromatic red party outfit, for example. This woman serves looks on behalf of her country every damn day, but at a recent reception held inside Buckingham Palace, our girl really went all out. I'm talking cherry-red slayage, people, and I know I say this a lot, but this time I'm serious: It's one of her best outfits ever. And that's on period!

TBH, Middleton could wear a literal trashbag and, paired with her signature bouncy blowout, it would probably still look pretty good. That said, she wore the exact opposite of a trash bag in honor of the U.K.-Africa Investment Summit: a bright red, fully sequined gown. Oh, and she paired it with a matching red clutch and red suede pumps, too, because why wouldn't see? The duchess was born to slay the monochrome game, and I couldn't be happier to see her rocking such a bold hue from head to toe. Hubby Prince William even paired his navy suit with a patterned tie that complimented Middleton's red color palette. How royally cute of him!

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Middleton's midi-length dress is the Needle & Thread Aurora Gown ($599, Needle & Thread), and no surprised, the pricey piece is sold out in red. That said, the brand carries the same gown in black, silver, pale blue, and pink as well, and some colors are discounted for a whopping half off right now.

The sheer sleeves are my fave part. They allow for the gown's sequined detailing to really pop:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

How elegant is this gown? As ladylike as Middleton's dress is, the on-trend midi-length hem and monochrome styling keep it feeling young and fresh. Like, I think she just made the Midi Red Dress the new Little Black Dress. Note to self, buy a MRD, stat.

YUI MOK/AFP/Getty Images

Did Middleton just start the next big fashion trend? Next time I reach for a basic all-black look, I'll do my best to channel my inner duchess and opt for full-on red instead. After all, 2020 is the year to make a statement with your look, is it not?