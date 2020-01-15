Pretty much whenever Kate Middleton wears anything, I do a deep dive into the world of online shopping and try to cop myself an affordable dupe. When she wears something that's already affordable? I'm even more excited about the outfit, which is why I was pumped to see Kate Middleton wearing a dress from Zara while visiting the city of Bradford this week. Unfortunately, the exact dress she wore is already sold out, but I love seeing the duchess slaying budget-friendly ensembles, and I definitely plan on piecing together a similar look.

As far as I'm concerned, Middleton is the ultimate master of the high-low approach to fashion, often pairing affordable pieces with luxury accessories and outerwear. On her recent visit to Bradford, she did exactly that by pairing her stunning green Alexander McQueen jacket, black Gianvito Rossi pumps, and croc-print Aspinal of London purse with a dress from none other than Zara. When photos of Middleton and Prince William arriving in the city first went live, fans couldn't see her full look underneath her winter coat, so when she shed her layers and revealed an affordable midi-dress, it's safe to say everyone was instantly obsessed.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Her Zara dress featured balloon sleeves, a pussy bow neckline, and a fabric-covered belt in the same herringbone pattern as the dress itself:

CHARLOTTE GRAHAM/AFP/Getty Images

She also accessorized with a milkshake. Is she or is she not adorable?

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

The good news? Zara's Houndstooth Belted Dress ($36, originally $90, Zara) is still live on the brand's site, and it's on sale. The bad news? Only size XS is left, so unless that's you, you'll have to find something similar to channel Middleton's vibes.

If you're into the houndstooth vibes for winter, Zara also has some cute Houndstooth Leggings ($36, Zara) that would look fab with a chunky black sweater. That said, if you lke Middleton's look for the shape and style of her dress, you'll find the Ava & Viv Floral Print Long Sleeve V-Neck Button Front Maxi Dress ($30, Target) has a similar vibe, including a fabric-covered belt, balloon sleeves, and a longer length.

If the Duchess of Cambridge isn't your fashion inspiration already, may this incredible high-low look be a wake-up call for your closet. Everyone deserves a gorgeous (and affordable) patterned dress to whip up milkshakes in!