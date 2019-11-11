Kate Middleton's $30 Black Zara Headband Is The Affordable Accessory You Need

If Kate Middleton wears a dress, coat, or accessory, it's almost guaranteed to sell out within hours. Typically, though, these pieces are snatched up by fans who can afford her lavish wardrobe, so Kate Middleton wearing a $30 headband from Zara is a pretty big deal. Not only is it affordable, it's still available on the Zara site, so if you're a fan of the duchess and her impeccable sense of style, you won't want to miss your chance to copy her take on fall's chunky headband trend.

It goes without saying that all the royals have pretty strong headgear game, thanks to the bevy of tiaras, fascinators, and statement-making hats worked into virtually all of their ensembles. That said, it seems as though Middleton is looking to embrace a new hair accessory this season, and given that headbands are everywhere right now, it makes total sense. The duchess's polished, ladylike wardrobe paired with a chic headband serves instant Blair Waldorf vibes, which I'm sure even the queen approves of.

While attending the Festival of Rememberance with her hubby, Prince William, Middleton accessorized a navy dress with black accessories, including a velvet waistbelt, matching pumps, and a glitzy headband:

CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images

Just when I thought nothing could top her usual bouncy blowout, she went and did THIS. No complaints here:

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

The accessory is Zara's Sparkly Padded Headband ($30, Zara), and at such an affordable price, it's as close to a royal tiara as most of us can get:

If you really love the look, you're in luck, because Zara just dropped a ton of similar styles, all priced between $13 and $30. The more embellished styles, like Middleton's pick and the Bejeweled Padded Headband ($30, Zara) look like a million bucks, so shoppers are getting a pretty good deal. For anyone looking to make a slightly more subtle statement, styles like the Velvet Headband ($20, Zara) or the Satin Effect Headband With Knot ($18, Zara) are equally good choices.

When an accessory is spotted again and again on Instagram, it has the potential to become a trend, but when a royal wears it? Trend confirmed, people. If you love Middleton's look — And TBH, how could you not? — do yourself a favor and add a headband or two to your fall and winter wardrobe.