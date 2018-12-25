'Tis the season to gush about the royal fam! Everyone knows their looks are always on point from head to toe, but Christmas festivities call for extra-special care and a festive touch on all the outfits. Needless to say, the royal ladies always put their best feet forward. I'm pleased to report that Kate Middleton's look on Christmas 2018 at Sandringham was no exception — as usual, she absolutely slayed it. Or, in the name of festivity, should I say that she sleighed it? She looked fab, and that's all that matters.

If you were hoping for a shot of all the royals donning ugly Christmas sweaters with misshapen snowmen or fuzzy Christmas trees, prepare to be disappointed, because as with all occasions, the holidays are fairly formal when it comes to their attire. Middleton isn't exactly a wild risk-taker when it comes to style, but her natural beauty, unbeatable blowout game, and penchant for polished, tailored looks always has her looking like a beautifully styled doll. She usually abides by royal protocol when it comes to her looks — except for, you know, literally last week at the Queen's Christmas luncheon — and manages to look sophisticated without fail. Seriously, Middleton is the ultimate classy style icon, IMHO, and I'm always excited to see what look she's serving, whether it's a holiday or not.

I mean, just look at this? How do I do this?

Anyway, Middleton's 2018 Christmas look was all about color, clearly. Feast your eyes on the festive queen (well, princess) that is Kate Middleton, and try not to be red with fury that you don't have her same red look on lock:

Stephen Pond/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Frank Augstein/AP/Shutterstock

As you can see, Middleton was a stunning vision in red. She wore a gorgeous, long, red coat designed by Catherine Walker, according to PopSugar, with a matching red headband by Jane Taylor and a festive silver brooch, per Elle. Her sophisticated maroon gloves and matching Mulberry wallet topped off the look, while her black sheet tights and shoes, designed by Gianvito Rossi, according to HELLO, tied everything together. Middleton's classically sleek and polished style was definitely reflected in her 2018 Christmas look as the royal family made their way to Sandringham Church in Norfolk County, England, on Christmas morning.

Stephen Pond/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On the walk in Sandringham, Middleton was accompanied by Meghan Markle and Princes Charles, William, and Harry, as they all joined the Queen for their usual Christmas morning church service. Prince Charles stood out from the rest of the family in his brown coat and lavender shirt. Princes William and Harry, on the other hand, both wore long, navy coats and accessorized with blue scarves and ties. Meghan Markle opted for a seemingly all-black ensemble, with a matching fascinator and bold leather boots. All in all, the royal family looked chic AF for Christmas morning activities.

I knew this year's look would be good, but TBH, a part of me hoped Middleton would revisit this festive plaid skirt and heeled boot combo, worn to a holiday party last December:

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I also had my fingers crossed that she'd re-wear this green and red plaid coat and fluffy black hat combo, worn to last year's Christmas Day service. Talk about festive:

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hopefully the royal family has spectacular Christmas day and New Year's celebrations but one thing's for sure — they'll probably all look incredibly good and stylish doing it, no matter the holiday or occasion.