Kate Hudson's Net Worth Will Make You Want To Start Your Acting Career ASAP
Kate Hudson revealed on April 6 that she's expecting a baby girl with boyfriend musician Danny Fujikawa, and I am BEYOND excited. This will be the actresses third child (the first with Fujikawa), and even though babies can be very expensive, I'm pretty sure Hudson won't have any issues with the cost of raising her daughter. I promise that once you hear Kate Hudson's net worth, you're going to want to take up acting classes ASAP, because wow, it's a lot.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hudson has a net worth of $38 million, and no, you didn't read that wrong. It makes sense though, given the fact that Hudson's acting career has garnered success for nearly two decades, after rising to fame in 2001 for her role in Almost Famous. Celebrity Net Worth also points out Hudson has had plenty of other successful films, like the 2003 rom-com hit How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days as well as Bride Wars back in 2009.
With millions and millions (and millions) in her bank account, I think it's safe to say that Kate Hudson won't be hurting for cash anytime soon. Little baby Hudson-Fujikawa has no idea how lucky she is.
Hudson announced her pregnancy in the sweetest way possible. She posted a video to her Instagram account that showed her and Fujikawa with her two sons popping balloons as part of the gender reveal. So basically, it was sort of a two-for-one deal for the world — hearing the news that Kate Hudson is pregnant, AND that she is expecting a little girl.
Her Instagram caption read:
Check out how freaking excited she looks once the big balloons are popped and pink confetti and small, pink balloons emerge:
I'd be jumping up and down too if I saw that! After having two sons, Hudson must be so excited to have a daughter.
Despite being ultra-famous, Kate Hudson has managed to always keep a low profile when it comes to her personal life. In an interview back in September of 2016 with Marie Claire, she discussed why exactly she remains so private:
Preach, queen. Preach.
She also talked about the struggles of raising children on her own (she divorced from Christopher Robinson of the Black Crowes and ended a long-term engagement from Muse frontman Matt Bellamy):
Something tells me that she's much more than just an "OK mom."
And now, with a daughter on the way, we can't wait to see Kate Hudson's little family grow. Kate, if you're looking for baby names, might I suggest Penny Lane?
Just think about it for me.