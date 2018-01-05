Who Is Kate Hudson Dating? 3 Things To Know About The Star's Love Life

There are three kinds of celebrities you find on a red carpet. There are those who are famous for being good actors and who invited to the party because they made or starred in a movie that was nominated. Then there are the "Famous for being Famous" types, invited for the outrageous factor. Then there are the Kate Hudsons. They're invited because they know how to wear the hell out of red carpet dress and always have a fun time. But who is Kate Hudson dating?

This isn't to knock Hudson, mind you. She's a working actress, who's been churning out movies like Bride Wars and Deepwater Horizon. But her brand of romantic comedy has been out with audiences this decade, and it's not like she's racking up the Oscar nominations, yet she always seems to have an invite.

The last few years, she's been showing up to the red carpet events solo, or with her mom, Goldie Hawn. (Hawn is also a long time red carpet staple for her similar ability to dress the part and have a good time.) But this year, she might finally have a guy on her arm, as she and her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa recently celebrated their first anniversary.

Hudson Loves Musicians

Who is Danny Fujikawa? He's a musician and guitarist who was last part of the band Chief, which recently broke up just before rumors of his relationship with Hudson surfaced, and is the founder of Lightwave Records.

As fans of Hudson know, musicians and guitarists as just her type. Not only is she famous for playing the groupie lead in Almost Famous, but in real life she's been married to Christopher Robinson of the Black Crowes, and was in a long term engagement to Muse frontman Matt Bellamy. She has a 13-year-old son, Ryder, from her first marriage and a 7-year-old from her four-year engagement named Bingham.

Hudson's relationship was first reported back in March when she and Fujikawa were spotting kissing in public when out and about in Los Angeles. It wasn't until May that they made it official by stepping out together as a couple at, what else? A red carpet event, this one being for her mother's film with Amy Schumer, Snatched.

Kate Loves Getting Engaged, But Not Yet

At the time of their debut, sources said Kate wasn't looking to try for marriage with this one, yet. According to People Magazine:

Kate’s a free spirit who has always been attracted to musicians. But Danny also appeals to her because he is talented, bright and cosmopolitan like she is.

Another source insisted fans shouldn't be looking for a ring.

Kate’s enjoying herself. At this point, it’s not serious.

But it's been going on for over a year now, which suggests maybe it's at least a little serious.

Hudson & Fujikawa Were Friends First

On their first anniversary, they recreated their first date together, and she recorded it on Instagram.

Here's the caption:

A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date. No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move!

Perhaps it took a while because he and Kate had been friends for many years. Hudson admitted they had crossed paths long before they ever started dating, back when she was with Robinson and "enormously pregnant" with Ryder. Turning friendships into relationships can be a dangerous game. But it looks like Fujikawa and Hudson are making it work.

We look forward to see them making a handsome couple on the red carpets as they come over the next couple of months.