While I've been sitting here refreshing Instagram every two seconds waiting for Khloé Kardashian to announce that she's finally given birth, another celeb just dropped by to blindside her fans with pretty some major pregnancy news! After flying under the radar for the last few months, it turns out Kate Hudson is having a baby girl! And you have to see the amazing video announcement she posted, because it really is all happening for her, and I seriously cannot contain my excitement!

But before I get to the adorable clip, let's take a look at what the Almost Famous star had to say about the jaw-dropping news. "SURPRISE!!!" she wrote on Insta. "If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It’s was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing...I was lying! BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap. We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way 💕."

Talk about a mic drop!

Danny, of course, is Kate's boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa. This will be the couple's first baby, and the shocker news is just so freaking exciting! Because after giving birth to two boys (14-year-old son Ryder with Chris Robinson, and 6-year-old Bingham with Matt Bellamy) the woman who gave the world the gift of Penny Lane is having another blue jean baby — and this time it's finally going to be a daughter!

Just check out how happy Kate looks in the amazing gender reveal video she posted to Instagram on April 6:

I could legit watch this clip all day, couldn't you? I am just so happy for this gorgeous family I could cry. I mean, how cute are Ryder and Bingham pitching in? This little baby girl is going to be so lucky to grow up with these two big brothers always having her back! I do have a question, though (besides what's up with that arm sling?): Where on earth is Goldie Hawn? Why isn't she there holding up one of those massive balloons? Kate and Goldie are such a tight mother-daughter combo, that I can only imagine how excited she is for her own baby girl to finally be able to experience the same type of bond.

Meanwhile, Kate's fans are already so excited over the baby girl news, that they are currently blowing up my Twitter feed.