Come on, Kate Beckinsale. You know we're all looking at you and your maybe-boyfriend (can I say boyfriend?) Pete Davidson. The English actress is hitting it off with the Saturday Night Live star after his extremely famous split with ex-fiancé Ariana Grande and fans are paying attention. Despite their 20-year age difference (she's 45, he's 25) the two seem to be completely smitten. Kate Beckinsale's comments about fans' interest in her relationship confirm she and Davidson have real chemistry, which means followers are surely going to double down on this romance. Elite Daily previously reached out to both Davidson and Beckinsale's teams for comment on their relationship status but did not hear back by the time of publication.

These two celebrities certainly aren't trying to hide their relationship. They were recently photographed making out hardcore at a New York City hockey game and are regularly snapped by paparazzi holding hands and looking cozy. The two were first linked together in January 2019 when they were spotted flirting at Golden Globes afterparty. At first, everyone was like, "That couldn't be, could it?" Turns out, it could. It's now two months later and they're still together. Beckinsale recently spoke with The Los Angeles Times about her new role in the series The Widow and what it's really been like dating Davidson.

For one thing, the age difference clearly doesn't bother her. What she finds to be more bothersome than anything is the prying public eye. She explained, "I’m surprised by the interest. I’ve never been in this position before — never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief."

However, Beckinsale is clearly committed. She explained that under other circumstances, it'd be easier to "bow out." As she put it,

It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to. I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it. If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it’s not.

That said, her preference, of course, is to not be followed or stalked by paparazzi. "I’d rather not have people hiding outside my house. It’s a little old fashioned to have a woman’s personal life [looked at like that]," she said. "It’s a little bit tired."

Despite Davidson's "own bag of mischief," this is not Beckinsale's first rodeo with a younger man or a comedian. She reportedly previously dated English comedian Jack Whitehall, who is 15 years younger than her, and comedian Matt Rife, who is 22 years younger than her.

Hey, all of us have types.

Davidson recently addressed his relationship with Beckinsale on an SNL sketch when he stated, "Apparently, people have a crazy fascination with our age difference, but it doesn’t really bother us.” He then went on to joke that if people still have questions about it, they could ask any number of famous individuals in Hollywood who have also dated way outside their age range. Davidson listed a ton of other celebrities who have been in his position (particularly couples that don't receive nearly as much flack because the older party in the relationship is the man), reminding us that his and Beckinsale's generational gap isn't really new news in Hollywood.

While people may pipe down about their two-decade split eventually, I doubt fans will stop being fascinated by their relationship anytime soon. Buckle in, Kate and Pete! Good luck.