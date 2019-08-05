Am I wrong, or has it been a minute since the last big beauty? Fortunately, I just heard the news that Kat Von D Beauty's 50% Off Sale is upon us, and hi, yes, I did indeed say 50% off. As in, products marked at half price. As in, I'm about to buy all the eyeliner a girl could ever hope for. I'll also be buying a ton of KVDB's incredible, high-pigmented lippies, a few blinding highlights, and...oh. The iconic Shade & Light Creme Contour Palette is on sale? Yeah, lemme add that to my cart real quick, too.

The current sale is online only, and it's a "While supplies last" kind of sitch, meaning once a product sells out, it's gone for good, so don't wait around with your fingers crossed for a restock! KVDB has dropped some pretty major products over the past few years, thanks to their signature edgy, studded, tattoo-inspired packaging details, as well as some seriously knockout formulas. Be they long-wearing lipsticks or high-voltage highlighters, the brand makes sure everything they drop is, well, intense. So of course, an intense sale seems fitting.

Like I said, the Shade & Light Crème Contour Palette ($25, originally $50, katvondbeauty.com) will be the first product in my cart. Come to Mama:

After the original powder Shade & Light palette became a staple in makeup kits everywhere, KVDB amped up their bright idea even further by debuting a cream version of the palette. They also made it refillable, so users could restock their fave shades without having to drop coin on a whole new palette.

The Refillable Pans ($7, originally $14, katvondbeauty.com) are on sale too, and they'll cost you less than $10 apiece:

I'm also glad to see some liners in the sale, since they're considered to be some of the brand's best products. Von D herself is known for her signature winged eye look, and her career as a tattoo artist helped influence her desire to make some of the most pigmented, long-lasting liquid liners in the game. Girl knows a think or two about great ink.

I love the shade options for the Ink Well Long-Wear Matte Eyeliner ($10, originally $20, katvondbeauty.com), especially neon turqoise "Dreamer":

But hi, I cannot stress enough how important it is for shoppers of this sale to treat themselves to some lippies. I'm a big fan of both KVDB's liquid and bullet formulas!

The Studded Kiss Crème Lipsticks ($8, originally $20, katvondbeauty.com) are some of my favorites for comfortable, glides-right-on color payoff. Nudes like "Muñeca" are a personal fave:

On the other hand, I also love the brand's Everlasting Liquid Lipsticks ($10, originally $20, katvondbeauty.com), which boast a wont-budge formula that stays on all damn day. KVDB have some wild shades in the mix, including "Bruno," a midnight blue metallic foiled hue:

You get the picture; there's a lot to love in this sale. And what's more, there are a lot of great deals, so hit up the KVDB site right now and start shopping before the best shades sell out for good!