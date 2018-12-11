If you're a lover of pink tones, get excited, because Kat Von D Beauty has designed a collection that's quite literally made for you. The brand has dropped three new products to create what they're calling the Lolita Capsule Collection, all inspired by the "Lolita" lippie shade that so many KVD Beauty fans swear by. So, what's In The Kat Von D Lolita Collection? The rosy-hued palette of your dreams, a glittery lip to spice up the "Lolita" lipsticks you already swear by, and in true Kat Von D fashion, a fierce liquid liner.

If you aren't already familiar with Kat Von D Beauty's iconic Everlasting Liquid Lipstick ($20, katvondbeauty.com) in shade "Lolita," prepare to become obsessed. Described on the site as a chestnut rose that compliments virtually every skintone, the color is both neutral and statement, somehow sophisticated and edgy, and definitely sexy. In the eyes of many, it's the perfect liquid lipstick color — and the brand quickly realized that it could be the perfect hue for a few other products as well. They expanded their "Lolita" lip range with a Studded Kiss Crème Lipstick ($19, katvondbeauty.com) in the shade as well as an Everlasting Lip Liner ($18, katvondbeauty.com). Still, the people demanded more Lolita, and now here we are with three gorgeous new products.

Say hello to the Lolita Capsule Collection. Please hold whilst I swoon:

First up is a truly to-die-for palette, the Lolita Eyeshadow Palette ($39, katvondbeauty.com) featuring eight shadows that range from cool-toned pale pink "Promesa" to blackened burgundy "Eterno." Third from the left is signature shade "Lolita," of course, which is also sold as a single Eyeshadow ($19, katvondbeauty.com) for anyone who musters the strength to resist this palette's beautifully designed packaging. The single shadow sold out in hours the first time it was released, so it's likely fans will be all over this pinky palette, too.

Is pink the new nude? I seriously can't get over this eye look:

Next up is a product glittery guys and gals will love to don on special occasions instead of reaching for their classic "Lolita" lippies: the Everlasting Glimmer Veil Liquid Lipstick ($22, katvondbeauty.com) in "Lolita." Everybody knows a little glitter is always a good thing, but the texture can be kind of a pain when youre packing it on top of lipstick or mixing it into glosses DIY-style. This formula has all the shimmer but none of the grit, and because it's a liquid lipstick, it'll stay all day without wearing off or looking patchy.

Hi, this is now my official holiday lip. We're talking Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day. I want to never not be wearing this, thanks:

Last but not least, the eyeliner experts have gifted us with the Ink Well Long-Wear Matte Eyeliner ($22, katvondbeauty.com) in "Lolita." Personally, I'm a fan of the Ink Well formula, but I've always gravitated towards black liners, so I'm excited to add this pop of rosy chestnut to my look. I haven't seen anyone rocking it just yet, but I can picture it looking striking with fluffy lashes and a bare lid, or equally great as the finishing touch to a blended-to-perfection look made with the Lolita Palette.

Me (not really, but I wish) serving lewks in eye-to-lip Lolita:

According to Kat Von D Beauty, one item in the "Lolita" shade is sold every single minute, and now that these three new additions have been added to the Lolita line, I have a feeling that number is about to increase. Everyone knows how exciting it is when you find that shade that really suits you, and for so many beauty lovers, "Lolita" has been a real one through and through. The collection is live now on the KVD Beauty website as well as the Sephora site, and if you order on the KVD site before December 17, you can guarantee your order arrives by Christmas Eve, so you can gift some Lolita goodies to all your friends who are already in love with this iconic shade.