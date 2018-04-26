A lot of mascaras and eyeliners claim to be long lasting but when put to the test, they end up running like crazy. Kat Von D Tattoo Liner, however, has proven to be the ultimate exception. A winged cat eye applied with the product lasted through a car accident, an ambulance ride, and a 8-hour hospital stay, coming out of the ordeal looking perfectly swooped as ever. Now that is the ultimate product test.

Before you get too worried, fear not — the woman who was in the accident is completely fine, and was, in fact, the one to alert Kat Von D and other fans of the makeup miracle she witnessed. About eight months ago, a review appeared for the Tattoo Liner product on Kat Von D's website. The title of the review, "I was in a car accident and my eyeliner didn't budge," was grabby enough, but it was the description and accompanying picture that really brought the shock factor. The photo shows a woman in a neck brace laying down, with mascara smeared underneath her eyes and expertly winged eyeliner still intact. It's evident that she's just been in some sort of accident — the caption clarifies everything:

This product is truly amazing. June 28th I was pulled over in my car calling for roadside assistance when a distracted driver hit me going 55mph. I was taken via ambulance to the ER where I remained for 8 hours. My mascara was running down my face from crying and all other products had been wiped off in the transfer to the hospital. But not my tattoo eyeliner. I am posting a pick to show you, this product lasts and looks amazing through anything. Never buying any other liner again.

Um, holy sh*t! Is that not the craziest product review you've ever read? I knew that the Tattoo Liner ($20, Kat Von D) was supposed to be good but I didn't realize it was that good. Its description on Kat Von D's website reads, "The innovative brush tip glides across lids in silky, smooth strokes for effortless, precise application. Plus, it’s loaded with a highly pigmented, 24-hour wear formula for bulletproof lines every time." Surprisingly, the all-day wear claim doesn't seem like it's an exaggeration.

Funny enough, when the review first went live it didn't generate much buzz. But earlier this week, Lahari Manchikanti, a student at the University of Florida majoring in computer science, discovered the old review and posted a screenshot of it to Twitter. "Y’all I was really out here looking for a new eyeliner and look at this review lmfaoo," reads the Tweet. "She deadass took a picture in her neck brace I am deceased."

Soon, the internet did its thing and the Tweet went viral nearly overnight; it's since garnered over 200,000 reposts. The best part, though, is that the Tweet reached the attention of the woman who left the review all those months ago. Shelby, who goes by @catsandcusswords on Twitter, responded to the Tweet, saying, "when you find a good product, you have to share the info."

Shortly after, Shelby posted a Tweet to her own account, explaining the context of the photo, as some Twitter users were evidently giving her flack for posting a selfie post-accident.

As Shelby alludes, this whole viral Tweet episode is generating a ton of press for Kat Von D, a fact that wasn't lost on Lahari, either. The student once again took to Twitter to ask a favor of Kat Von D in the form of a free Tattoo liner or two.

There's no word yet as to whether or not her wish will be granted, but we hope Kat comes through.