Kanye West has made waves in the past with his support for President Donald Trump, but he's not backing down. In a new, comprehensive interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, West compared his support for Trump to a "practical joke" from god, and accused liberal Trump critics of consuming too much propaganda. The interview has already gotten a lot of attention, in part because Kanye West's comments about supporting Trump are a wild ride.

On Oct. 24, Apple Music's Beats 1 radio station dropped an exclusive, wide-ranging interview with West. In the interview, West talked about everything from his mental health and new music to his plan to one day become president. About halfway through their conversation, Lowe brought up West's support for Trump — which, Lowe pointed out, put West at odds with many fans and fellow musicians. West responded by suggesting that god has a sense of humor.

"Liberals love art, right, and now I am unquestionably, undoubtedly the greatest human artist of all time," West told Lowe. "For the greatest artist in human existence to put a red hat on was like god's practical joke on liberals, like 'Nooooo, not Kanye!'"

West went on to argue that the people who criticized him for supporting Trump "never stood in front of the prisons to stop there from being one in three locked up," or never worked to dismantle "the system that's set up where there's actually not enough legal job opportunities for us to avoid from being locked up." Instead, West said, propaganda imagery has convinced people to choose a side — and he doesn't like that.

Beats 1 on YouTube

"Everyone bases their opinions on a group of propaganda-esque images," he said, adding that people are "herded" into blue- or red-leaning politics. West then went so far as to say that he expects to seek out the presidency for himself one day.

"There will be a time when I will be the president of the U.S.," West predicted to Lowe, noting that "we're working on some things right now."

West has frequently reaffirmed his support for Trump's presidency, despite backlash. In October 2018, West met with Trump in the Oval Office and donned a MAGA hat for the occasion, telling Trump that it made him "feel like Superman." The two discussed issues of criminal justice, as well as a hydrogen-powered airplane, which West supposedly suggested as a replacement to Air Force One. (It hasn't happened.) With the release of West's new album Jesus is King on Oct. 25, it's unclear how West's fans will react, especially in light of his latest decision to defend his support for Trump.

West isn't the only member of his family to work with the president, though. Kim Kardashian West has also been public about working with the Trump administration and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner to promote criminal justice reform, including the bipartisan First Step Act. In June 2019, Kardashian was also present at the White House for the announcement of new second chance policies meant to help people recently released from prison reintegrate into society. Kardashian, who also spoke at the event, is studying to be a criminal justice lawyer.