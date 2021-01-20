The world has Reginald and Chrisette Hudlin to thank for Harris and Emhoff's adorable relationship. Reginald is a filmmaker who's a client of Emhoff's, a lawyer. Chrisette is a PR consultant and close friend of Harris'.

When Chrisette first proposed the set up to Emhoff, the attorney admitted he recognized Harris as the Attorney General of California and replied, "Oh my God, she's hot." Chrisette passed Harris' number along to Emhoff.

Obvi, like any self-respecting modern woman would, Harris did Google her blind date before they actually met IRL — a tidbit she didn't reveal to Emhoff until a January 2021 interview with CBS Sunday Morning. "She said, 'Just trust me. Just trust me.' You know, she wanted me to just kind of go into it," Harris recalled of Chrisette's pre-date advice. "She said, 'Don't Google him.' I did!"

Emhoff was floored by the revelation. Case in point, this Instagram he hilariously captioned, "When you find out your wife actually *did* Google you before your first blind date."

Emhoff told CBS Sunday Morning that the day before their date, he left Harris a "ridiculous voicemail, which she has saved and plays back to me on our anniversary every year." Harris called the voicemail "adorable," adding, "The thing about Doug is that he is exactly who he is. He's just fully authentic and clear about the things he cares about."

Needless to say, the date went well. So well that Emhoff was ready to lay all his cards on the table. "The morning after our first date, Doug emailed me with a list of his available dates for the next couple of months. 'I'm too old to play games or hide the ball,' the email read. 'I really like you, and I want to see if we can make this work,'" she recalled in her 2019 memoir, The Truths We Hold.