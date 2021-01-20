Just when you thought they could not possibly get any cuter, Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's Inauguration Day 2021 body language confirms they're an incredible team. The couple made history on Jan. 20, 2021 as Harris was sworn in as America's first female vice president, first Black vice president, and first Asian vice president. For his part, Emhoff made history as the nation's first second gentleman and first Jewish first or second spouse.

Even before their inauguration body language knocked the socks right off my now-bare feet, Emhoff and Harris had made it pretty clear that they're one of the most adorable couples in American history. The two first met via a blind date back in 2013 and, from there on out, they were serious about making their relationship really happen. "The morning after our first date, Doug emailed me with a list of his available dates for the next couple of months. 'I'm too old to play games or hide the ball,' the email read. 'I really like you, and I want to see if we can make this work,'" Harris recalled in her 2019 memoir, The Truths We Hold.

The couple was engaged by March 2014 and married just five months after that in a small courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara, which was officiated by Maya Harris, the vice president's sister. And now they're literally making history together.

Check out their inauguration body language below.

While on stage, it seemed as though Harris and Emhoff were in their own little world, according to Patti Wood, a body language expert and author of Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma. "What is striking is how we see that — with the world looking on as she turns from being inaugurated — this is their moment, exclusive of anyone else," Wood says. "Their focus is solely on each other. This — and his eyes looking down on her, her uplifted head, and open, up-raised arms — show their love."

Harris' joy was also apparent in the moment. "Note her front teeth, open mouth, full, real smile," says Wood. "Also, notice her open, palm up energy [and] happy hand gesture, showing she wants to caress his face and share her happiness," Wood adds.

And let's not forget that oh-so-adorable hug shared between Harris and Emhoff. "This what I labeled years ago the 'Heart Hug' — see the full-on secure and locked front of the body contact," says Wood. "And note the equality in the giving and receiving of this hug. He is leaning in and reaching around and laying his face on hers and holding her in the same way she is holding him. That is quite special and bodes well for them dealing with this new to us power structure. I also am struck by her closed eyes, face up at the moment, love, and giving to him at this moment."

I don't know about you all, but I'm so ready for four (or more!) years of Harris and Emhoff's sweet body language.